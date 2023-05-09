Childlike innocence welcomes the Asian Games Hangzhou Wensan Street Primary School holds the 2023 Spring Games_Zhejiang Online

Childlike innocence welcomes the Asian Games Hangzhou Wensan Street Primary School holds the 2023 Spring Games

2023-05-09 17:17:52





Source: Zhejiang Online





Correspondent Xie Xinwei



Zhejiang Online News on May 9th(Correspondent Xie Xinwei)On May 8, Wensan Street Primary School of Hangzhou Wensan Education Group held a spring track and field meeting.

The national flag guard team took sonorous and powerful steps, holding the dazzling five-star red flag in their hands; the football team was in high spirits, and walked vigorously, kicking off the prelude to the sports meeting.

Then came the phalanx of each class, their energetic, sonorous and powerful steps, and loud and clear slogans fully demonstrated the youthful vitality and high-spirited spirit of Wensan students: the energetic and lovely first and second grades brought charm to Hangzhou Performances; the themes of environmental protection, digital intelligence, and science and technology in the third and fourth grades showed Zhejiang style; the fifth and sixth grades showed off their skills, lion dance, Peking Opera…showing wonderful Chinese characteristics.

Tang Jiaqi, vice president of the school, highly praised the imagination and individuality of the students in the entrance ceremony, and hoped with the students that the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games would ignite more people’s enthusiasm for sports.

Yang Lingying, the general principal of Wensan Education Group, announced the opening of the spring sports meeting of Wensan Street Primary School.

The arena was full of excitement, and the audience cheered constantly. This school sports meeting unleashed the sports enthusiasm of Wensan students, and welcomed the arrival of the Asian Games with the sincerity of Wensan students. During the sports meeting, the cheerleaders were enthusiastic and considerate; all the referees and staff carried forward the sportsmanship and judged fairly; The limit, the style of competition, the level of competition.