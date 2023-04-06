Home Sports Children as goods – Talents in professional football – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek
WDR 5 Sport inside – the podcast: critical, constructive, inclusive
01.04.2023
58:13 Min.
Available until 03/26/2043
WDR 5

Like many children, Nelson Mandela and Justin Kabuya dreamed of a great football career. Their ways also stand for a merciless system that recruits children by the thousands for the European market, but sorts out most without care.

The film about “Nelson Mandela and the shattered dream of becoming a professional soccer player” here:
