04/08/2023 and las 15:08 CEST

We live in a time when children’s proper names are three or four letters long. Before they were longer. Recently, we have learned that the list of the most frequent names for newborns in Catalonia is headed by Leo, Nil, Marc, Pol, Jan y Biel. These names have the characteristics of a brand: they are simple, memorable, easy to pronounce and read, colorful, sonorous… BIC, BMW, KIA, ING y HBOamong others, comply with the characteristics that a brand name must have. Schweppes is an exception.

Leo It’s a footballer’s name. No other player in the world with the same name is known, so by saying Leo all people know we talk about Messi. Con Skin The same thing happened since with four letters you didn’t have to say anything else to recognize O’Rei. Maradona it was an exception.

Among the 433 children named Leo born in Catalonia in 2022, another world figure could emerge in a few years. We won’t have to wait long to see it because the good players start to stand out soon. There is the case Ansuwho made his debut with FC Barcelona at just 16 years old.

Ansu is an abbreviation of Anssumane; Gavicomes from Gavirasecond surname of Pablo Paez Gavira y Go away is an abbreviation of Abdessamad. This season FC Barcelona has a few good young footballers whose names have only four letters. Lewandowski is an exception.

Pep (Guardiola), Pau (Gasol), Rafa (Nadal), Marc (Márquez) and for the most veteran Seve (Crossbowmen) and Site (Pons) are short names of athletes recognized for their successes. Does this mean that to succeed it is necessary to have a short name? I don’t think so. Now the name that sounds strong is that of Fermín.