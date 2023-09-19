China and Serbia Take the Lead in Women’s Volleyball Qualifying Group for Paris Olympics

China and Serbia are currently leading the standings in Group A of the Paris Olympics women’s volleyball qualifying tournament. The Chinese team secured their second consecutive victory by defeating the Mexican team 3-0 with a scoreline of 25-14, 25-18, 25-7.

With this win, both China and Serbia have won two games and accumulated six points, placing them in first and second place in the standings, respectively. According to the tournament rules, the top two teams from each group will earn direct tickets to the Paris Olympics.

During the match against Mexico, the Chinese team displayed their dominance, particularly when facing Wang Yunfu’s serving round. They repeatedly blocked the Mexican team’s attacks and left them struggling to find success.

In the first game, China quickly took the lead with a score of 7-0 on Wang Yunxiang’s serving round. Although the Chinese team faced some ups and downs throughout the game, they made necessary alignment adjustments to maintain their position. The Mexican team managed to narrow the point difference briefly, but the Chinese team responded efficiently and prevented any significant comeback attempts.

In the second game, Mexico showed improvement and managed to approach the score by capitalizing on the Chinese team’s chaotic connection. However, China widened the point difference once again, and despite the Mexican team calling two timeouts, it had little impact. Wang Yunfu’s serving round led to a 4-0 climax for the Chinese team, ultimately crushing Mexico’s hopes of catching up.

The third game started similarly, with China scoring five consecutive points. By the time the score reached 10-4, Mexico had already used two timeouts, but they still couldn’t break through China‘s defense. In Wang Yunou’s serving round, China scored another 10 points and secured a comfortable victory.

After the match, Cai Bin, the head coach of the Chinese team, expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance and praised their control of the overall rhythm of the game. He emphasized the importance of the players maintaining a relaxed mentality for the upcoming matches.

In other Group A games on the same day, the Netherlands defeated the Czech team 3-0, the Dominican team triumphed over the Canadian team after a five-game battle, and the Serbian team easily defeated the Ukrainian team 3-0.

On September 19th, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will face off against the Czech team as they continue their campaign in the qualifying tournament.

