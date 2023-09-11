China Badminton Open: “Fanchen” and “Liang Wang” Secure Doubles Titles, Lu Guangzu Emerges as Men’s Singles Runner-Up

“Fanchen” and “Liang Wang” emerged victorious in the doubles categories at the 2023 Victor China Badminton Open, which concluded on September 10th. Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan clinched the women’s doubles title, while Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang triumphed in the men’s doubles. Additionally, Lu Guangzu performed admirably in the men’s singles category, ultimately finishing as the runner-up.

The women’s doubles final witnessed the world number one pair of Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan dominate their opponents from South Korea, Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee. Chen and Jia swiftly took a commanding lead of 11-2 in the first game and continued their dominance to secure a comfortable 21-11 victory. Although the Korean duo tried to regain their footing in the second game, Chen and Jia stayed resilient, scoring pivotal points to win 21-17 and claim the championship.

Chen Qingchen expressed her admiration for her teammate’s performance, stating, “We are very familiar opponents. We played very cautiously in the finals. It depends on who has the better ability to adjust. Today (Chen)’s performance early in the morning was so surprising. I want to be a spectator and appreciate her game.”

In the men’s doubles final, Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang faced off against Malaysian counterparts Chia Dingfeng and Soh Weiyi. The Chinese duo capitalized on their home advantage, seizing the opportunity to score consecutively while their opponents struggled with numerous errors. Liang and Wang emerged victorious with a convincing 21-12, 21-14 win within a mere 26 minutes.

Filled with jubilation, Liang Weikeng exclaimed, “You just have to dare to think. I always said to think about the championship before, but I did it today, which proved my strength.” Looking ahead, his partner Wang Chang expressed their ambition to achieve even more milestones, saying, “I think this is just the beginning. What will follow are the Asian Games, the (Badminton World Tour) Finals, and the Thomas Cup, and we will work hard to perform better.”

In the men’s singles category, Lu Guangzu of the Chinese team reached the finals of the prestigious Badminton World Super 1000 event for the first time, showcasing his personal breakthrough. Despite a valiant effort against Danish star Viktor Axelsen, Lu fell short, losing the match with a score of 16-21, 21-19. Reflecting on the game, Lu acknowledged his mistakes during crucial moments and vowed to improve in the future, stating, “Next, I need to summarize the problems that occurred in this game and play well. I hope this can continue.”

The women’s singles final witnessed Korean player An Se-young’s irresistible form as she defeated Japanese star Akane Yamaguchi with a comfortable margin of 21-10, 21-19. Meanwhile, the Korean mixed doubles pair of Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yoo-jung claimed victory over the French duo Gicaire and Delru, triumphing 2-0 to secure the mixed doubles crown.

Overall, the 2023 Victor China Badminton Open showcased some thrilling displays of skill and talent from the participants, captivating badminton enthusiasts worldwide. As the tournament concluded, fans eagerly await the upcoming competitions, which promise to deliver even greater excitement and fierce competition.

