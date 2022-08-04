Rome, 4 August 2022 – Tension rises between China and Taiwan after the visit to Taipei of Nancy Pelosi, third office of the United States. And, just a few hours after the US Speaker of the House left Taiwan, the response from China was not long in coming, which at 12 local time (6 in Italy) kicked off the largest military exercises never made around the island of Formosa.

The Chinese military led live fire exerciseswith shots and attacks confirmed this morning by the Beijing army itself: “On 4 August, in Strait of Taiwan long-range exercises and precision attacks have been carried out on targeted areas in the Eastern Taiwan Strait and the expected results have been achieved, “the military said in a statement.

The Taiwan Ministry of Defense has announced that, as part of the exercises launched in retaliation for Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, China has launched several ballistic missiles in the waters around the northeastern and southwestern coasts of Formosa. The launch started at 13.46 local time (7.46 in Italy) and it is Dongfeng missiles. In response, the Taipei Armed Forces have defense systems activated. The ministry also “condemned China‘s irrational actions” that “threaten peace and regional stability “.

Meanwhile, the US has announced that it has sent the portaerei USS Ronald Reagan in the ocean area encompassing the waters south east of Taiwan: “The aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan and its strike group are sailing in the Philippine Sea continuing their normal scheduled operations under the patrolling in support Indo Pacific free and open “, said a US spokesman.

I official Chinese media recall that these are “large-scale military and training maneuvers” that include live artillery and missile firing in six off-limits maritime areas for navigation and overflight, in a showdown by the People’s Army of liberation (Pla). More areas trespass into territorial waters and inland Taiwan, as well as in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. The exercises, which will conclude on Sunday at noon, are focused on joint training with blocking sessions, assault of maritime targets, attacks on the mainland and airspace control activities, as part of a general test of combat and military capabilities. coordination of troops, according to a dispatch from Xinhua.

Pelosi, on his journey of less than 20 hours, assured that his presence on the island made it “unequivocally clear” that the US “would not abandon” a democratic ally like Taiwan. His trip sparked a furious reaction from Beijing, which he promised “punishments” and military exercises in the seas around Taiwan, throttling some of the busiest routes in the world. The Global Times, controlled by People’s Daily, said, citing various military analysts, that the maneuvers were “unprecedented” and that missiles would have flown over Taiwan for the first time, the nationalist tabloid added.

Beijing has defined military operations “necessary and just”, blaming the US and allies for the escalation. “In the current circumstance on Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the US is the provocateurs, the China is the victim“Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying commented on Twitter.

Yesterday the Taiwan Maritime and Port Bureau issued notices to ships to avoid transit in off-limits areas. And the Taipei government reported that Chinese assets would hit 18 international routes and its flight information region (FIR). The Ministry of Defense also reported that the armed forces they shot Wednesday night a rocket to warn a drone flying over the island of Kinmen, which is located just 10 km from the Chinese city of Xiamen.

Meanwhile, it goes up the alert in Tokyo. The Chinese military exercises near Japan “could accelerate discussions already underway on its role in the event of a Taiwanese contingency, forcing Japanese politicians to think more concretely about such an eventuality,” local media reported.

Taiwan has reported that its armed forces “operate as usual and monitor our surroundings in response to irrational activities “ of the People’s Republic of China “with the aim of change the status quo and to destabilize the security of the region. “This was stated in a note by the Taipei Defense Ministry at the start of large-scale Chinese military maneuvers around the island.” We are not seeking escalation, but we do not stop when it comes to our security and sovereignty. We will support the principle of prepare for war without seeking war and with the attitude of not intensifying conflicts and not causing controversy “.

“There is no justification the use of a visit as a pretext for military activities in the Taiwan Strait. “This is what he writes Joseph Borrell on Twitter, relaunching the statement released last night by the G7 foreign ministers, condemning the start of military exercises by China. “It is normal and routine for the legislators of our countries to carry out international missions”, adds the High Representative for EU foreign policy who “encourages all parties to stay calm, exercise moderation and act transparently “. Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, a bilateral meeting was held between Borrell and the US Secretary of State Antony Blink: “The EU and the US continue to work ‘hand in hand’ to repel the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the global economic system. We also discussed the nuclear deal with Iran and how to preserve peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait “Borrell tweeted.