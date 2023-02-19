“We should respect each other’s fundamental interests and cherish the fruits of cooperation,” Chinese foreign policy chief Wang Yi said.

Wang Yi, the head of Chinese foreign policy, said in a meeting with the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, that China and the EU must cooperate more to “inject stability into the world.”

Wang, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met yesterday with Borrell on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conferencereported this Sunday the Chinese Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The head of Chinese diplomacy conveyed to the European president that China and the EU must be “partners and not rivals”and that “the consensus far exceeds the differences”.

“We must respect each other’s fundamental interests and appreciate the fruits of cooperation. China has successfully overcome the pandemic and is ready to fully restart exchanges with Europe and the rest of the world,” Wang said.

He also suggested that the two sides “actively” prepare for a new China-EU leaders’ summit with the aim of “bringing bilateral exchanges to pre-epidemic levels.”

“The essence of China-EU economic and trade relations is complementary and mutually beneficial. Both parties must maintain openness and cooperation,” he said.

During his stay in Munich, Wang has tried to get closer with Europe while harshly criticizing the United States, calling yesterday an “absurd and hysterical reaction” Washington’s decision to shoot down the Chinese “spy” balloon that flew over US territory on the 4th.

Wang kept on Saturday an informal meeting with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in the midst of the tension unleashed between both powers on account of the balloon crisis.

On the other hand, in his speech during the Conference, Wang also referred to the war in Ukraine and He assured that China “will continue to make efforts” to achieve peace.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, China has maintained an ambiguous position within which he has called for respect for “the territorial integrity of all countries”, including Ukraine, and attention to the “legitimate concerns of all countries”, in reference to Russia.