Spain’s socialist premier Pedro Sanchezwill be on an official visit to Beijing the next 30 and 31 March where he will meet the Chinese president Xi Jinping. The news, anticipated by the Spanish newspaper The country, was confirmed a little while ago by the Iberian minister of the presidency, Felix Bolanos, during an interview. “China has a key role in its possible mediation in the war in Ukraine,” Bolaños stressed. According to the minister, Sánchez was also invited to Beijing by Xi himself ahead of the Spanish presidency of the EUscheduled to start in July. The last bilateral between Xi and Sánchez took place there last November on the occasion of the G20 in Bali. Xi Jinping has recently traveled to Moscow to outline a peace plan to allow for the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, Beijing has therefore offered itself as mediator between Kiev and Russia. Spain, a NATO member, fully embraces the western line and the sanctions. Sanchez has recently flown to Ukraine to meet Volodímir Zelenski expressing unconditional support. However Madrid he also always stressed the importance that China can play to resolve this complicated situation and put an end to a conflict that has been going on for over a year now, with no prospect of an end soon.

Sánchez has repeatedly stressed the need for credible peace plans, although he supports Zelenski’s line of recovering the entire territory of Ukraine, including the occupied Crimean peninsula. Sánchez will get to know Xi’s plan firsthand and will get Moscow location information. As usual and given the good relations between the two NATO allies, the United States was notified of the tripaccording to government sources. As you remember The country The fact that Xi invites Sánchez at a time like this is seen by the Iberian government as proof of the growing international weight of Spain and the president himself. China has awarded the status of state visit to Sanchez trip, and this implies not only that the president will meet Xi but also the prime minister Li Qiang the chairman of the National People’s Congress, Zhao Leji. Sánchez is among the European presidents, with German Olaf Scholz e the French Emanuel Macron, the most committed to seeking a Ukrainian-backed peace deal. The trip will also be an opportunity to face economic topics.