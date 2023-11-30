China Construction Bank Huaibei Branch and the Municipal Public Security Bureau held the “Date with You” Badminton Friendship Tournament – Huaibei News Network – Huaibei’s authoritative news website

China Construction Bank Huaibei Branch and the Municipal Public Security Bureau recently joined forces to hold the “Badminton Date” Badminton Tournament. The event, which took place on November 3rd at the Public Security Bureau Badminton Hall, aimed to strengthen the relationship between the bank and the government, while also enriching the cultural and sports atmosphere for employees.

The tournament saw athletes from both organizations coming together to showcase their skills on the badminton court. The competition was intense, with players collaborating, fighting bravely, and striving for the top spot. The atmosphere was filled with excitement, as spectators cheered and applauded the players, resulting in a series of thrilling and memorable moments.

The friendly league not only displayed the high level of competition amongst the players but also highlighted the camaraderie and sportsmanship of the participants. The event successfully promoted the spirit of “Competing with Style, Friendship First”, reflecting the commitment to unity and healthy competition.

The tournament served as a platform for employees to demonstrate their team cohesion and positive spirit while engaging in physical activity and relaxation. It provided an opportunity for employees to enhance their physical fitness, develop their skills, and rejuvenate themselves after work.

Overall, the “Badminton Date” Badminton Tournament was a resounding success, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie between the China Construction Bank Huaibei Branch and the Municipal Public Security Bureau while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle for all participants.

