On the evening of February 4th the second round of the China Cup Short Track Speed Skating Elite League was exciting and fierce and many events entered the final competition The Inner Mongolia team has reaped a lot of medals in the youth group A men's 500 meters the adult group A women's 500 meters and the youth and adult 2000-meter mixed team relay events

Inner Mongolia team Lu Xiaotong won the women’s 500m gold medal in the adult group A with his steady performance. A total of 5 contestants in the women’s 500m of the adult group A entered the final. Everyone attached great importance to the start in the short-distance contest. The first four starts were all suspended because some players fell during the scramble, and it was not until the fifth starting gun was fired. Set off. Lu Xiaotong crossed the line in second place, and after the referee team judged, the Tianjin team player who crossed the line first fouled, and Lu Xiaotong won the gold medal. Wu Shiqiang, a member of the Inner Mongolia team, won the silver medal in the men’s 500m in the youth group A with his excellent crossing skills. In addition, the Inner Mongolia team also won the silver medal in the 2000-meter mixed team relay of the youth group.

After the game, Lu Xiaotong said: “The support and encouragement from the audience in Inner Mongolia made me feel very motivated, and I am quite satisfied with the results I have achieved so far.” Next, she will actively prepare for the short track speed skating championship, the 14th winter and other competitions. “Such results have made a good start for my competition and training this year. I will continue to work hard and strive to compete for honor for Inner Mongolia in the 14th winter.” (Niu Tianjia, Chief Reporter of Grassland All Media·Zhengbei.com) #中国杯短Road Speed ​​Skating Elite League#

