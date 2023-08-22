China Defeats Norway 5-3 in Women’s Ice Hockey World Championships

China Secures Second Win at Women’s Ice Hockey World Championships

Shenzhen, August 21 – In a thrilling match at the 2023 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championships, China emerged victorious against Norway with a score of 5-3, marking their second consecutive win in the tournament.

On the opening day, the host team, China, displayed remarkable skill and determination as they clinched a 1-0 victory against Slovakia, setting the stage for a promising start to the championships.

Facing off against Norway proved to be a tough challenge for the Chinese team. In the first quarter, Emma Bejesen of Norway managed to break the deadlock with a goal in the eighth minute. Millie Sirum further extended Norway’s lead at the start of the second quarter. However, the Chinese team swiftly shifted into a reversal chasing mode, scoring consecutive goals from Kang Mulan, Kong Minghui, and Fang Xin, bringing the score to a thrilling 3-2 in favor of China. Despite the Norwegian team equalizing the score at the beginning of the third quarter, Kong Minghui and Zhang Xifang sealed the victory for China with their goals.

Next up, on the 23rd, the Chinese women’s ice hockey team will face off against the Danish team.

Six teams, including China, Denmark, Norway, Slovakia, Austria, and the Netherlands, are participating in the championship. The tournament follows a single round-robin competition format, with the team gaining the most points being crowned the champion. Additionally, the top two teams with the highest points will qualify for the top group of the 2024 Women’s World Ice Championships.

The Chinese women’s ice hockey team’s impressive performance in the championships has garnered attention and excitement among fans, as they continue their campaign with hopes of clinching the title.

[Responsible editor: Xie Bingxin]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

