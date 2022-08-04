Xi’an News Network News China Disabled Persons’ Federation released the “Decision on Commending the Advanced Groups and Advanced Individuals of the China Disabled Persons’ Federation for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games” on August 2. Collective and individual were honored.

In addition to the biathlon and cross-country skier Liu Zixu who won the “China‘s First Gold” at the Beijing Winter Paralympics, Liu Zixu was commended by the China Disabled Persons’ Federation. Wang Jilin, secretary of the base and the branch of the Shaanxi Disabled Sports Management Center, was also commended by the China Disabled Persons’ Federation.

In March 2022, Shaanxi players Liu Zixu and Wang Tao participated in the cross-country skiing and biathlon competitions at the Beijing Winter Paralympics as members of the Chinese sports delegation. On the morning of March 5, Liu Zixu, a young man from Xi’an, won the gold medal in the men’s biathlon 6-kilometer seated competition at the current Winter Paralympics. The first Winter Paralympic gold medal in the human snow event. The 24-year-old Liu Zixu achieved a breakthrough of zero medals for disabled athletes in Shaanxi at the Winter Paralympics, winning honors for the country and adding brilliance to his hometown. In the following days, Liu Zixu won the bronze medal in the biathlon men’s 12.5km sitting position, the fourth place in the cross-country skiing sprint race, and the fifth place in the 10km race. In addition, Wang Tao, a young man from Binzhou, Xianyang, won the 6th place in the biathlon men’s sitting position 6km race, the 7th place in the 10km race, the 5th place in the cross-country skiing sprint race, and the biathlon 12.5 at the current Winter Paralympics. 5th in the km race.

The outstanding performance of Shaanxi athletes in the Beijing Winter Paralympics has laid a solid foundation for the two advanced collectives and two advanced individuals in our province to be commended by the China Disabled Persons’ Federation. A leap-forward development and historic breakthrough in competitive sports.

Text/Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter Jin Pengtu/Provided by Shaanxi Disabled Sports Management Center