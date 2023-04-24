China League One Comprehensive: Sichuan Jiuniu wins Guangzhou team in away game and draws in first match_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

Original title: China League One Comprehensive: Sichuan Jiuniu wins Guangzhou team in away game

The first round of the 2023 Chinese League One is over. In the four games on the 23rd, relying on foreign aid Ortiz’s long-range lob, the Sichuan Jiuniu team defeated the Shijiazhuang Kung Fu team 1-0;

As a guest in Shijiazhuang in this campaign, the Sichuan Jiuniu team firmly took the initiative throughout the game and created many good scoring opportunities. In the 67th minute, the Shijiazhuang Kung Fu team made a pass error, and foreign aid Ortiz succeeded in a long-range lob after stealing the ball. The two sides then attacked and defended each other, but the score of 1:0 was maintained until the end, and the Sichuan Jiuniu team got a good start to the season.

Despite being relegated from the Chinese Super League to the Chinese Premier League, the Guangzhou team’s first game of the new season still attracted more than 8,000 fans to cheer on the spot. The Guangzhou team dominated the entire game, with a ball possession rate of 70%, and the number of shots was ahead of their opponents, but they still failed to break through the gate of the Shenyang City team. In the end, the two teams shook hands and made a draw.

In the other two games of the day, Dandong Tengyue tied Shanghai Jiading Huilong 1:1, and Suzhou Soochow beat Yanbian Longding 1:0.

In the 2023 season, the Chinese League One will resume the home and away game system. 16 teams will stage 240 contests in 30 rounds. In the opening game on the 22nd, the Dongguan United team defeated the Wuxi Wuhook team 1-0 at home.