China League One schedule match announcement Guangzhou team moved to Yuexiu Mountain home game_season_stadium_sitting town

On the afternoon of April 15th, the Organizing Committee of the Chinese League A announced the schedule of the 2023 season of the Chinese League One through official channels. The new season of the Chinese League One will open on April 22 and end on November 5. It is worth noting that the Guangzhou team, which has been relegated to the Chinese League One, will no longer sit at the Guangzhou Tianhe Sports Center Stadium to participate in home games in the new season, but will adjust the home game to the original home of the Guangzhou City Club, Guangzhou Yuexiushan Stadium.

Like the new season of the Chinese Super League, the new season of the Chinese Super League also has a total of 16 teams participating, and its start time is a full week later than the new season of the Chinese Super League, starting on April 22. The opening ceremony and opening match of the event will be held at the Stadium of Dongguan Sports Center on the afternoon of April 22. Dongguan Dongguan United Team will play against Wuxi Wuhook Team at home.

As of April 15th, the new season Chinese Super League, Chinese League A schedule and the situation of each round of matchups have been confirmed. The specific schedule and matchup arrangements of the Chinese League Two have not yet been announced.

