Home » China League One schedule match announcement Guangzhou team moved to Yuexiu Mountain home game_season_stadium_sitting town
Sports

China League One schedule match announcement Guangzhou team moved to Yuexiu Mountain home game_season_stadium_sitting town

by admin

Original title: The schedule of the Chinese League One is announced. The Guangzhou team will move to Yuexiu Mountain to play at home

On the afternoon of April 15th, the Organizing Committee of the Chinese League A announced the schedule of the 2023 season of the Chinese League One through official channels. The new season of the Chinese League One will open on April 22 and end on November 5. It is worth noting that the Guangzhou team, which has been relegated to the Chinese League One, will no longer sit at the Guangzhou Tianhe Sports Center Stadium to participate in home games in the new season, but will adjust the home game to the original home of the Guangzhou City Club, Guangzhou Yuexiushan Stadium.

Like the new season of the Chinese Super League, the new season of the Chinese Super League also has a total of 16 teams participating, and its start time is a full week later than the new season of the Chinese Super League, starting on April 22. The opening ceremony and opening match of the event will be held at the Stadium of Dongguan Sports Center on the afternoon of April 22. Dongguan Dongguan United Team will play against Wuxi Wuhook Team at home.

As of April 15th, the new season Chinese Super League, Chinese League A schedule and the situation of each round of matchups have been confirmed. The specific schedule and matchup arrangements of the Chinese League Two have not yet been announced.

Text/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Xiao Nan

See also  Vicario is the sportsman of the year: the Messaggero Veneto trophy for the Empoli goalkeeper

Editor / Zhang YingchuanReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Carpegna Ham Pesaro – Givova Scafati | The...

The broadcast of a Top 14 match disrupted...

Bologna-Milan: video, gol e highlights

Defending champion Tsitsipas misses Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals...

Bologna – AC Milan 1:1, AC Milan players...

Serie A, Bologna-Milan 1-1: Pobega responds to Samson

Tough home defeat for Zadrazil’s Bayern in the...

Udinese: Sottil, the match against Roma doesn’t need...

for the Blood and Gold, the opportunity or...

Billie Jean King Cup 2023 results: Britain’s Harriet...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy