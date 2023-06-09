China loses to Serbia in World Men’s Volleyball League – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Tokyo, June 8 (Reporter Wang Zijiang) In the 2023 World Men’s Volleyball League Nagoya Station match on June 8, the Chinese team lost to Serbia with a total score of 0:3.

The Chinese team defeated the Bulgarian team 3:2 in the first game two days ago. In this game, the Chinese team had an advantage at the beginning and once led by 18:15, but the Serbian team took advantage of the Chinese team’s mistakes to tie the score to 18:18. After that, the two teams started a tug-of-war. When the score was 32:32, the opponent seized the opportunity to score two points in a row. The Chinese team lost the first game at 32:34.

In the second game, the Chinese team was clearly at a disadvantage and lost at 16:25. In the third game, the two teams fell into a stalemate again. After the score was 17:17, the Chinese team fell into a passive position and lost at 20:25.

In this game, Zhang Jingyin, the main attacker of the Chinese team, scored 17 points, and Jiang Chuan contributed 13 points.

After defeating the Bulgarian team in the last game, the Chinese team’s world ranking once rose to 21st. After this game, it returned to 25th and once again became the lowest-ranked team in the world among the top 16 of this year’s World Men’s Volleyball League. The Serbian team’s ranking rose to 11th after the game. According to the schedule, the Chinese team will face the world‘s second-ranked French team on the 9th.