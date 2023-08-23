China Makes Impressive Comeback to Defeat Norway in Women’s Ice Hockey World Championships

China emerged victorious in a thrilling 5-3 victory over Norway in the 2023 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championships (Class A Group A) on the 21st. This win marked China‘s second consecutive victory in the tournament.

The Chinese team started the competition on a high note, displaying tremendous offensive prowess and defeating the Slovak team 1-0 on the opening day. This early triumph set the stage for their upcoming matches.

Facing Norway proved to be a challenging task for the Chinese girls. In the first quarter of the game, Emma Bejesen’s goal in the eighth minute gave the Norwegian team an early lead. Millie Sirum further extended their advantage at the beginning of the second quarter. However, the Chinese team quickly shifted to a comeback strategy.

Kang Mulan, Kong Minghui, and Fang Xin scored back-to-back goals, turning the tide in China‘s favor with a 3-2 lead. The Norwegian team managed to equalize the score at the start of the third quarter, but Kong Minghui and Zhang Xifang stepped up for China, sealing the victory with their respective goals.

Looking ahead, the Chinese women’s ice hockey team is set to face the Danish team on the 23rd, hoping to continue their successful campaign.

A total of six teams, including China, Denmark, Norway, Slovakia, Austria, and the Netherlands, are participating in the tournament. The competition employs a single round-robin format, where the team with the most points will be crowned the champions. The top two teams will secure a spot in the 2024 Women’s World Ice Championships’ top group.

Excitement and anticipation continue to build as the Chinese women’s ice hockey team aims to make their mark on the world stage, showing their skill and determination in every game.

