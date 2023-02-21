Original title: Many places in China have announced the restart of marathon events, and high-quality and standardized development has become the focus—(quote)

China Marathon Creates a New Track (Theme)

Workers’ Daily—China Industry Net reporter Zhu Yanan

A few days ago, the postponed 2022 Shenzhen Marathon was fired. Chinese player He Jie won the men’s marathon championship in 2 hours, 13 minutes and 29 seconds. This is the first time that a Chinese player has won the full marathon men’s championship since the Shenzhen Marathon was held eight times.

Recently, as the epidemic prevention and control policy continues to be optimized, marathon officials in many places in China have announced the “running” time.

On February 15, the Suzhou Municipal People’s Government held a press conference announcing that the Suzhou Marathon would start on March 26. At the same time, many marathon events across the country will also go to this spring: Hangzhou Lin’an Half Marathon and Wuhu Airline Marathon are officially announced to start on March 26, and Shaanxi Yangling Agricultural Science City Marathon will start on April 9. The Jiulong Lake (Ningbo) Half Marathon is scheduled for April 22.

From Fidipitz, who ran back to Athens to report the news of victory in the Hippo War, to Kipchoge, who constantly refreshed the human speed limit… Marathon plays an extremely important role in the history of human sports. Today, road running and marathon have been deeply embedded in urban development and civic life.

One of the charms of the marathon is that the venue is open. As an important window for city publicity, the marathon can not only allow runners from all over the world to experience the charm of the city through the setting of the route, but also allow the audience who follow the game to follow the video to appreciate and experience the changes of the city. One step at a time, Marathon has become the best tour guide for a modern city.

Taking the Beijing Marathon as an example, the starting point of the competition is Tiananmen Square, and the finishing point is set in the Olympic Park. The Xiamen Marathon runs on the coastline, and the Xi’an City Wall Marathon runs on the ancient city wall.

In this regard, Wang Guangli, chairman of Wuhan Cultural Tourism Group, which undertakes the Wuhan Marathon, said that through the holding and publicity of the marathon, “the metropolitan areas of Wuhan and surrounding cities will be more closely integrated, the city will be promoted, and the integration of culture and sports will be promoted.” “.

After nearly three years of precipitation and adjustment, whether it is in terms of technology, organization or logistical support, the holding of domestic marathon events will be more standardized. According to the organizer of the Wuhu Air Marathon, supply stations will be densely set up along the track of the 2023 Wuhu Air Marathon to enrich the entry and finish packages. It is worth mentioning that the competition will also provide muscle fatigue recovery services for runners, and help runners with sports injury diagnosis and treatment after the race, so that “runners” will have no worries.

In addition, athletes of different levels can compete in the same field, which is also the attraction of marathon. Before the athletes start, every player next to you has the possibility to refresh the PB (Personal Best). It has become an important development direction of marathon events to allow amateur and professional runners to compete together and run on the same track, so that more ordinary people can experience the charm of top events.

Xiao Ming, a short video blogger who has participated in the 2022 Beijing Marathon and some small park half-marathons, said in an interview, “In the future, the number of participants will be wider, and the people participating in cross-country running will not only be concentrated in people aged 30+. , more people will discover the joy of running.”

Just like the slogan of the Chinese Athletic Association’s “Run All Over China” event brand, “Run All Over China, Brighten Up Life”, break through the limitations and find the fun of sports. firmly bound.

Wang Li, director of the Sports Department of China Foreign Affairs University and an international track and field referee who has judged Beijing Marathon for many years, believes: “The prospect of domestic marathon events will be very bright. While developing the domestic market, we must also think about how to promote China‘s marathon. Go abroad and form a distinctive feature.”

Wang Li believes that the China Marathon is aimed at a new track with high quality and standardized development. In the future, more urban and regional characteristics will be magnified and focused on the marathon track. The marathon will also become an important carrier of urban governance, publicity and construction, waiting for more cities and people to participate.