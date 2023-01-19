Home Sports China Men’s Basketball World Preliminaries Sixth Window Training List Announced Yao Ming as Team Leader Zeng Fanbo Selected_Hangzhou Net
Sports

China Men’s Basketball World Preliminaries Sixth Window Training List Announced Yao Ming as Team Leader Zeng Fanbo Selected_Hangzhou Net

by admin
China Men’s Basketball World Preliminaries Sixth Window Training List Announced Yao Ming as Team Leader Zeng Fanbo Selected_Hangzhou Net

China Men’s Basketball World Preliminaries Sixth Window Training List Announced Yao Ming as Team Leader Zeng Fanbo Selected

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-19 12:29

China News Service, January 19th. On the 19th, the Chinese Basketball Team announced the training list of the Chinese Men’s Basketball Team for the sixth window of the World Preliminaries. Yao Ming served as the team leader and 18 athletes were selected.

The 18 athletes include Wu Qian, Cheng Shuipeng, Zhao Jiwei, Guo Ailun, Zhang Zhenlin, Zhao Rui, Hu Mingxuan, Zeng Fanbo, Wang Zhelin, Zhou Peng, Zhu Xuhang, Hu Jinqiu, Zhu Junlong, Zhu Mingzhen, Jiao Boqiao, Cui Yongxi, Cui Xiaolong, Zhou Qi .

It is reported that in order to prepare for the sixth window of the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup Asia-Pacific Qualifiers, the Chinese Men’s Basketball Team will conduct training at the Shanghai Competitive Sports Training Management Center from February 1st to February 19th, 2023.

Subsequently, the Chinese men’s basketball team will set off for Hong Kong to participate in the sixth window of the world preliminaries against Kazakhstan and Iran.

See also  Merry: "Dybala was looking for a friend in the stands? But if there was no one ... He simulated ..."

You may also like

Calcio, press reviews of the main Italian and...

Juve, “Ronaldo’s card”: the agreement that “it must...

Australian Open, Giorgi flies to the third round:...

Shang Juncheng stopped in the second round, and...

Basketball, Virtus Bologna: Belinelli bad mood, Scariolo goes...

MLS, the former Torino Martinez changes team: it’s...

Inter, Inzaghi after the Super Cup: “Beating Milan...

Australian Open on the 4th: Zhang Shuai, a...

Dzeko after Milan-Inter: “Great victory. Renewal? We’ll think...

Milan, Pioli: Defeat that hurts. Theo Hernandez? It’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy