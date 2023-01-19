China Men’s Basketball World Preliminaries Sixth Window Training List Announced Yao Ming as Team Leader Zeng Fanbo Selected

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-19 12:29

China News Service, January 19th. On the 19th, the Chinese Basketball Team announced the training list of the Chinese Men’s Basketball Team for the sixth window of the World Preliminaries. Yao Ming served as the team leader and 18 athletes were selected.

The 18 athletes include Wu Qian, Cheng Shuipeng, Zhao Jiwei, Guo Ailun, Zhang Zhenlin, Zhao Rui, Hu Mingxuan, Zeng Fanbo, Wang Zhelin, Zhou Peng, Zhu Xuhang, Hu Jinqiu, Zhu Junlong, Zhu Mingzhen, Jiao Boqiao, Cui Yongxi, Cui Xiaolong, Zhou Qi .

It is reported that in order to prepare for the sixth window of the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup Asia-Pacific Qualifiers, the Chinese Men’s Basketball Team will conduct training at the Shanghai Competitive Sports Training Management Center from February 1st to February 19th, 2023.

Subsequently, the Chinese men’s basketball team will set off for Hong Kong to participate in the sixth window of the world preliminaries against Kazakhstan and Iran.