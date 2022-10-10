Home Sports China Men’s Team 2022 Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships final schedule time on October 9th China Men’s Team vs Germany What time is the live broadcast of today’s match-Minnan Net
Sports

China Men’s Team 2022 Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships final schedule time on October 9th China Men’s Team vs Germany What time is the live broadcast of today’s match-Minnan Net

by admin
China Men’s Team 2022 Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships final schedule time on October 9th China Men’s Team vs Germany What time is the live broadcast of today’s match-Minnan Net

Yesterday (October 8), in the 2022 Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships men’s team semi-final competition, the Chinese team defeated the Japanese team with a total score of 3-2, and entered the final to compete with the German team for the championship.

Today, October 9, the Chinese men’s team will play against the German men’s team. So what time is the Chinese men’s team vs Germany today? The following editor will introduce the live broadcast time of China to Germany in the 2022 Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships men’s team final.

2022 World Table Tennis Championships Men’s Team Finals-China Men’s Team Today Schedule Beijing Time

October 9th 19:30 China vs Germany

　　2022 World Table Tennis Championships Men’s Team FinalChinamen’s teamCCTV5 live broadcast time

According to the CCTV sports channel CCTV5 program list on October 9, CCTV five sets of CCTV5 will broadcast live the 2022 World Table Tennis Championships Team Competition-Men’s Team Final (China-Germany) at 19:30. Remember to watch it.

Responsible editor: Zeng Shaolin

See also  National Athletics Championships and Olympic Trials, all the famous players are gearing up to wait for the start_General Administration of Sports

You may also like

Naples more and more alone in command, Juve...

Euro 2024, Italy: all the stories behind the...

China’s three men’s and women’s basketball teams both...

Cycling, Granfondo Lombardia, party in the rain for...

Premier, Arsenal-Liverpool 3-2, Saka doppietta

China Go Masters Tournament: Li Xuanhao lost to...

Cremonese-Napoli 1-4: goals from Politano, Dessers, Simeone, Lozano...

U17 Men’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: China lost 1:3...

Cremonese-Napoli, Spalletti: ‘It’s not an easy match, whoever...

O’Sullivan wins Hong Kong World Snooker Masters Championship

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy