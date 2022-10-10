Yesterday (October 8), in the 2022 Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships men’s team semi-final competition, the Chinese team defeated the Japanese team with a total score of 3-2, and entered the final to compete with the German team for the championship.

Today, October 9, the Chinese men’s team will play against the German men’s team. So what time is the Chinese men’s team vs Germany today? The following editor will introduce the live broadcast time of China to Germany in the 2022 Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships men’s team final.

2022 World Table Tennis Championships Men’s Team Finals-China Men’s Team Today Schedule Beijing Time

October 9th 19:30 China vs Germany

2022 World Table Tennis Championships Men’s Team Final–Chinamen’s teamCCTV5 live broadcast time

According to the CCTV sports channel CCTV5 program list on October 9, CCTV five sets of CCTV5 will broadcast live the 2022 World Table Tennis Championships Team Competition-Men’s Team Final (China-Germany) at 19:30. Remember to watch it.

