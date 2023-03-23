Original title: Chunhua Qiushi moved up China Mobile’s 5G Asian Games team kick-off conference held

On March 21, the 2023 China Mobile “321 Vernal Equinox Plan” and the 5G Asian Games Team Launch Conference with the theme of “Spring Blossoms and Autumn Fruits Moving Up” were held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center. Li Lingwei, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Olympic Committee and Deputy Secretary-General of the Asian Organizing Committee, Chen Weiqiang, Executive Secretary-General of the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee and Deputy Mayor of Hangzhou, Yang Jianyu, General Manager of China Mobile Zhejiang Company, Zhou Wu, Deputy General Manager of China Mobile Marketing Department, men Su Bingtian, the Asian record holder in the 100-meter sprint, attended the scene and officially launched the “China Mobile 5G Asian Games Team”. Su Bingtian and Olympic fencing champion Sun Yiwen took the lead to start the prelude to the year of China Mobile’s 5G Asian Games. They went to the Spring Festival with all the people when everything was sprouting, and they also looked forward to harvesting fruitful results at the autumnal equinox when the Asian Games opened.

Chen Weiqiang, executive secretary-general of the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee and deputy mayor of Hangzhou, said in his speech that since the Hangzhou Asian Games was organized, under the strong leadership of the State Sports General Administration, Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government, and Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, the “green, Smart, frugal, and civilized” is the concept of running the competition, and advances various preparatory work with high quality and efficiency. As the telecom operator with the largest network scale, the largest number of customers and leading brand value in the world, China Mobile has actively helped build a first-class Asian Games with its high-quality network, leading technology and high-quality services since becoming the official communication service partner of the Hangzhou Asian Games Competition environment.

Yang Jianyu, general manager of China Mobile Zhejiang, said in his speech that the Hangzhou Asian Games is a sports and cultural event held at the intersection of the “two hundred years” of history. With full support, the Asian Games guarantee service system has been comprehensively built: a robust and reliable event dedicated network, a professional guarantee team, and a series of benchmark applications have been built. It has won the “Best Award” for six solutions in the top ten smart Asian Games fields, and has become The applicant company with the largest number of candidates and the most complete coverage in the world. In the future, China Mobile will continue to fulfill its responsibilities, shoulder its mission bravely, and go all out to prepare for the Asian Games.

At the press conference, the China Mobile 5G Asian Games team was officially launched, and the seeds of infinite possibilities were sown during the vernal equinox, representing China Mobile’s continuous empowerment of the Digital Smart Asian Games. As the first member of China Mobile’s 5G Asian Games team, Su Bingtian attended the scene, and Zhou Wu, deputy general manager of China Mobile’s Marketing Department, presented him with the “5G Cloud Brocade Book” that integrates Chinese culture and sports. Su Bingtian also connected Sun Yiwen, the Olympic fencing champion, through China Mobile’s ultra-clear video call, summoned Sun Yiwen to join the China Mobile 5G Asian Games team, and issued an invitation to the general public to “move” to the Asian Games. On the same day, the sponsored children of the “Global Link Blue Dream Public Welfare Program” also came to the scene to experience the atmosphere of the Digital Intelligence Asian Games together. After the press conference, Su Bingtian also brought a unique “championship class” to the guests and online audience, launched sports teaching interaction, and called on the masses to actively participate in physical fitness and welcome the Asian Games with full enthusiasm and a healthy attitude ‘s arrival

The 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games is the first event that incorporates “smart” into the concept of the competition. Based on the successful experience of supporting sports events, China Mobile will give full play to its own technological advantages and scale advantages to make a good contribution to the success of this international sports event. Comprehensive support and guarantee. Since 2019, more than 70 smart Asian Games projects have been built, including smart venues for the opening and closing ceremonies. In addition, China Mobile Migu will also upgrade the live broadcast of events based on the 5G+ computing power network, and build a metaverse bit scene for the Asian Games, allowing users to enjoy 360-degree large-screen viewing and interaction.

As the Hangzhou Asian Games is approaching, starting from the vernal equinox, which symbolizes beauty and hope, the China Mobile 5G Asian Games team will jointly promote the Asian Games spirit of "integrating with each other and being tolerant of each other", and call on all people to "move" to work hard and work together. Go to the autumnal equinox of the Asian Games. China Mobile will also continue to promote "5G + All Sports" with "content + technology + integrated innovation", help the Hangzhou Asian Games to continuously release the new vitality of digital intelligence, continue to inject intelligence and empowerment for the better life of the people, and continue to add glory to the sports cause of the motherland add color.

