Sasha Djordjevic is preparing to make his debut on the China bench in World Cup qualifying matches.

Although the team has already achieved its goal, no one will take the challenges with Kazakhstan and Iran lightly.

“We want to do well for the new coach’s debut, then it’s the first time at home since the beginning of the pandemic,” explains point guard Zhao Jiwei.

Guo Ailun, one of the stars of the group, said they are all enthusiastic about Djordjevic’s methods.

“He always clearly asked to play as a team both in attack and defense, and if we weren’t able to do it he would make us repeat the action… We also need time to understand his ideas”.

The Zhou Qi center is on the same wavelength:

“The CT is very attentive to details and teamwork. Cooperation between us is a very important part of every training. We’re playing a different type of basketball than we’re used to, maybe it won’t be easy at first, but I’m sure we’ll improve day by day.”

