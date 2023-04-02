It is not the first time that the dollar has been assumed to be moribund and, in the past, these forecasts have been always broken against the solidity of the greenback. Perched in the role of global benchmark currency since World War II onwards, the dollar still remains so today and by far. 66% of global exchanges are handled with this currency and 60% of the world‘s central bank foreign exchange reserves remain in dollars, compared with 20% in the euro and 6% in the Japanese yen. The US currency also dominates in private and financial markets. Often developing countries and local companies choose to issue their bonds in dollars to make them more attractive on the market. This is also the main reason why the decisions of the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, have immediate repercussions not only on the US but on countries all over the world. Yet things change or try to do it and right now they do it in an accelerated way

In recent weeks, there have been small and less small shifts in the kingdom of the dollar. Russia and China they are the two countries most committed to trying to de-dollarize their trade relations. From 2018 onwards, both Moscow and Beijing have begun to reduce the dollar share in their respective foreign exchange reserves while around 80% of trade between the two countries is now in euros. Already since 2015 Gazprom sells gas to China in yuan while Rosneft has been using the euro for all of its exports since 2019. The Kremlin is discussing the possibility of using rubles and lira in exchanges as well with Turkey.

A few days ago China and Brazil they have reached an agreement to manage their commercial transactions by exchanging yuan for real, thus emancipating themselves from the dollar. On his journey of departure from the United States (how far?) and approaching Beijing, Saudi Arabia is reportedly considering the possibility of being paid in yuan the large supplies of oil sold to China. Of much more modest dimensions, but symbolically significant, is also the agreement reached between the French TotalEnergies and the Chinese Cnooc for the supply of loads of liquefied gas (LNG) payable in Chinese currency. To work the dollar on the hips it’s India too which in the meantime buys more and more Russian oil. Economic power overwhelmingly emerging, she is convinced that the future is multipole and that it makes no sense to chain oneself to “lifelong” alliances with one pole or the other. New Delhi has been very careful not to fall into line between the sides established by the war in Ukraine. With Moscow already has an agreement to trade in rubles and rupees and a few days ago it announced an initiative to offer its currency for trading to countries that are short of dollars and fear the fallout from the Fed’s monetary tightening. An option that could currently be attractive to countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Egypt. The Indian central bank has also recently given the green light to an agreement to regulate exchanges with Tanzania in their respective national currencies.

Looking ahead, however, the factor that risks weighing more on the US currency are the sanctions against Russia, unprecedented in size and scope, and the decision to Washington to freeze reserves of the Russian central bank in dollars held with Western central banks. What if they did the same to me tomorrow? At this point, governments and elites from half the world are wondering. The same Swiss it is paying for its adherence to the Western line and farewell to its historic neutrality. The rich Chinese and Asians today they show more reluctance to deposit their money in the coffers of Bern and Zurichfearing that one day, perhaps when the Taiwan issue enters its hottest phase, their assets may be frozen indefinitely between the Alps.

The same reasoning plays into play though against Beijing, whose authoritarian attitudes they certainly do not instill confidence in investors. Under these conditions, it is impossible for the yuan to be taken seriously as a reserve currency and for the Chinese central bank to be considered a monetary authority with the credentials to carry out a role that goes beyond national borders. Beijing has set up an alternative messaging system for banking transactions Swift statunitense (Russia in turn has its own network called Spfs which it would like to integrate with the Chinese and Iranian ones). The system allows to settle transactions in yuan but remains a dwarf for now, with transactions that are about one twentieth of those of the western circuit. The truth is that China faces a difficult dilemma. All in all the predominant role of the dollar so far it was more of an advantage than a burden and it has allowed the Chinese government to conduct economic policies with commanding discretion. However, as summarized by the Nobel Prize for Economics Robert Mundell, “Great powers have great currencies.” A great power is what China already is and aspires to become more and more of. But in order for the yuan to become a major currency, a different way of approaching the rest of the world is needed.