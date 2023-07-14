China Shines at Day 2 of Asian Athletics Championships with 2 Golds and 1 Bronze; Disappointment for Wu Yanni

Day 2 of Asian Athletics Championships: China Claims Gold and Bronze, Wu Yanni Disqualified

On the evening of July 13th, Beijing time, the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships concluded in Bangkok, Thailand with the Chinese track and field team securing two gold medals and one bronze medal on the second day of the event.

In a remarkable display of skill and strength, Wang Qi and Zhao Jie excelled in the men’s and women’s hammer events respectively, bringing home one gold medal each for the Chinese team. This added to China‘s total medal count, which currently stands at three golds, three silvers, and one bronze.

However, amidst the triumphs, there was also disappointment for Chinese athlete Wu Yanni. Competing in the women’s 100m hurdles final, Wu Yanni had demonstrated impressive speed in the preliminaries, clocking an impressive time of 13.18 seconds. Unfortunately, just before the race commenced, heavy rain began to pour, and Wu Yanni slipped and fell.

Regrettably, Wu Yanni was unable to compete and was subsequently disqualified by the referees. Attempting to dispute the decision, she engaged in a lengthy discussion with the assigned referee, but her arguments did not change the outcome. Analysis of the race data revealed that Wu Yanni started with a reaction time of 0.086 seconds, falling just 0.014 seconds short of the permissible 0.1 seconds allowed by the rules.

As the dust settled on the competition, the Chinese team exhibited their prowess, securing a commendable medal haul on the second day of the championships. Spectators and fans eagerly await the upcoming events to witness more astounding performances from the athletes.

