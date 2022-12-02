Home Sports China Super League Comprehensive news: Chengdu defeated Guangzhou Meizhou and lost to Shenhua
Author: Liu Bo, Xia Tian
Author: Liu Bo, Xia Tian

On the 1st, the 2022 Chinese Super League played two games in the 28th round. Chengdu Rongcheng team defeated Guangzhou team 2:0, Meizhou Hakka team lost 0:1 to Shanghai Shenhua team.

The first kick-off was the duel between the Chengdu Rongcheng team and the Guangzhou team. In the 19th minute, Gan Chao’s long-range shot was saved by Liu Shibo, Jin Minyou made a supplementary shot in front of the goal, and the Chengdu team took the lead. In the 28th minute, Cai Mingmin made a clearance error, and the Chengdu team scored another goal from foreign aid Romulo. In the second half, the two sides had offense and defense against each other, but they failed to score a goal.

After the game, the Chengdu team ranked fourth with 51 points, and the Guangzhou team ranked third from the bottom with 15 points.

The game between the Meizhou Hakka team and the Shanghai Shenhua team was only 1 minute into the game. Zhou Junchen of the Shenhua team launched a long pass from the backcourt. Liu Ruofan quickly inserted into the penalty area, faced the attacking goalkeeper and scored the only goal of the game.

