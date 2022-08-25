China Table Tennis Association announces selection method for Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships

Fan Zhendong, Ma Long and others are qualified

Source: China News Network



The Chinese Table Tennis Association announced on the 24th the qualification selection method for the 56th ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships (Final) Chengdu. According to this selection method, famous players such as Fan Zhendong and Ma Long will be eligible for the competition.

The Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships will be held in Chengdu, China from September 30 to October 9. In addition to the host Chinese team, traditional strong teams such as Germany, Japan, South Korea and Singapore will all participate. The Chinese Table Tennis Association stated that the selection will adhere to the performance-oriented, aiming to hone the team for the 2024 Paris Olympics, discover and train new talents for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and strive to ensure the long-term prosperity of Chinese table tennis.

The Chinese Table Tennis Association has made it clear in the selection method that based on the latest world ranking announced by the ITTF on August 23, 2022, the four men and women with the highest singles rankings will directly qualify for the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships for men and women. According to this method, Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Liang Jingkun, Wang Chuqin of the national table tennis men’s team, and Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi of the women’s team all qualified for the competition.

In addition, the remaining Chinese athletes ranked in the top 50 in the world and the Chinese athletes who won the 2022 Middle East Series and the Hungarian Summer Series singles champions will be able to participate in the team trials. The men’s singles champion in the team trials will qualify for the World Table Tennis Championships men’s team.

For the women’s team, Chen Xingtong and Qian Tianyi will participate in the Oman regular challenge held from September 4th to 10th. If a player of the two wins the women’s singles championship, the player will directly qualify for the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships women’s team. , If both of them fail to win the championship, the women’s singles champion in the team’s trials will qualify for the World Table Tennis Championships women’s team.

After the trials, the Chinese Table Tennis Association will announce the list of 5 men and 4 women’s qualified athletes and a list of women’s alternate qualification athletes for the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships team competition on its official website. On September 11, the final selection results will be announced on the official website of the China Table Tennis Association.