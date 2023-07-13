China Taiwan Association Cup National Snooker Team Championship Set to Kick Off in August

Chinese snooker engine restarts National Snooker Team Championship kicks off in August

Recently, the Organizing Committee of the National Snooker Team Championship announced that the “China Taiwan Association Cup” National Snooker Team Championship will be held in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province from August 6-10, 2023. This prestigious event will mark the fourth consecutive year that the championship is held in Xi’an.

Established in 2020, the National Snooker Team Championship has witnessed the participation of over 50 teams from all over China, including Macau. However, in the upcoming 2023 championship, a remarkable addition will be seen with the inclusion of teams from Hong Kong and Taiwan, China. This is the first time that these regions will be forming teams to compete in the championship, leaving a precious mark in the history of the tournament.

The China Taiwan Association Cup National Snooker Team Tournament is the highest level snooker event in China. Over the past three years, the Guangdong team, the Shanghai team, and the Shaanxi team have emerged as champions in consecutive championships. Last year, the event received an even greater boost in popularity with the participation of Ding Junhui, further elevating its influence. The newly designed and built arena in Xi’an was highly praised by professional players from the UK, confirming that it is now on par with international competition standards. It is also worth noting that the China Taiwan Association Cup is the only full-time snooker event held in China during the past three years of the pandemic. During a time when professional snooker games worldwide were suspended and other national events were postponed, the Taiwan Association Cup provided a ray of hope and stability for the development of Chinese snooker.

The 2023 China Taiwan Association Cup National Snooker Team Competition is expected to attract 40 participating teams, further increasing the excitement and competitiveness of the championship.

This news article was edited by Zeng Shaolin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

