China Telecom Unveils Impressive Network Capabilities at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou

Title: China Telecom Empowers The 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Pioneering a Smart and Connected Future

Subtitle: World swimming champion Ye Shiwen lights the torch as China Telecom becomes the official partner

Date: September 24, 2022

Starting from Asia and rushing towards the future, the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou opened grandly at 20:00 on September 23. The opening ceremony, which perfectly integrated national style and elegance with future intelligence, witnessed the world swimming champion and China Telecom Asian Games Ambassador “Ye Shiwen” appearing to hold the “Xinhuo” torch high, leading the first lighting ceremony of the event.

Hangzhou girl Ye Shiwen’s sports career is full of legends. As the first legendary athlete in Chinese swimming to have won the Olympic Games, Long Course World Championships, Short Course World Championships, Swimming World Cup, Asian Games, and National Games, she embodies the gentle and elegant Jiangnan style and the endless sports spirit. As both leaders in their respective fields, Ye Shiwen became the China Telecom Asian Games Ambassador, emphasizing the two-way journey to pursue the future together.

China Telecom, the official partner of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, has showcased its network capabilities, comparable to world championship levels, seamlessly supporting the online track. With an invisible network and an invisible bridge built with trust, China Telecom has implemented 5 Asian Games boutique event networks, including AGIS private network, Wi-Fi, radio, television transmission network, and video conferencing system private network. Additionally, China Telecom has provided uninterrupted ultra-fast network services and supported dozens of simultaneous 8K high-definition video live broadcasts, VR game viewing, and massive video interaction on and off the field. The company’s optical broadband innovation, 2000M, has doubled the speed from 1000M to 2000M, further enhancing the visual experience for national audiences watching the games at home.

China Telecom has always adhered to its mission of never missing important moments and ensuring the success of major events with high standards and high quality. The company has seized the opportunity to shine brightly on its own track. At the same time, China Telecom has leveraged its technological prowess to create a new smart experience. The opening ceremony witnessed the integration of digital and real torch lighting, showcasing the power of digital technology. China Telecom has implemented cutting-edge technologies like the “Tianmu” heavy security command system, dual 10G wireless network, 5G-A intelligent super surface (RIS) technology, and other black technologies that contribute to the power of telecommunications and empower the smart Asian Games.

Just like Ye Shiwen, who is about to take the field, 2,000 telecom professionals have gathered at various venues and positions of the Asian Games, ready to shoulder the important responsibility of ensuring a flawless event. They strive for an overall victory in co-organizing the Asian Games.

With the drums of war already beating for the Hangzhou Asian Games, China Telecom stands ready. Are you prepared with your home broadband?

At the 19th Asian Games, China Telecom is empowering and pioneering a smart and connected future, bringing the global audience an extraordinary and technologically advanced sporting event.

