China Tennis Tour CTA1000·Infinity·Guangzhou Huangpu Station·Badiri·Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Tennis Open Kicks Off in Guangzhou Development Zone

The 2023 China Tennis Tour CTA1000·Infinity·Guangzhou Huangpu Station·Badiri·Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Tennis Open kicked off yesterday at the Guangzhou Development Zone International Tennis School, marking the fourth year of the event being held in Huangpu, Guangzhou. The final match is scheduled to take place on November 19, promising an exhilarating showdown between tennis masters.

With the theme of “Network drives the Greater Bay Area, working together for the future”, this year’s competition boasts a total of 166 participants, including renowned players such as Li Zhe, He Yecong, Cui Jie, Wang Chukang, and more. The event will also feature local players, adding a sense of hometown pride to the tournament.

One of the highlights of this year’s tournament is the addition of night games, allowing working citizens to attend matches after their shift. Tickets for the event can be reserved through the mini program or at the on-site service point, with the first five days offering free reservation for attendees.

The Guangzhou Development Zone International Tennis School is set to host a high-level tennis feast for fans of the sport, with the Pearl of the Bay serving as the picturesque backdrop for the event. The tournament promises to be an exciting event that unites tennis enthusiasts and celebrates the talent of both national and international players.

