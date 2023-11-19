China Tennis Tour Hong Kong Open opens with more than 150 tennis players competing – Sports – China Industry Network

China Tennis Tour Hong Kong Open Welcomes Over 150 Competing Players

The 2023 China Tennis Tour CCB (Asia) Hong Kong Open has officially kicked off at the Victoria Park Tennis Court, marking the first time that the China Tennis Tour has settled in Hong Kong. The event has attracted more than 150 top tennis players from across the country, all competing together.

Designated as a top event by the Tennis Management Center of the State Sports General Administration, this Open is the highest level CTA1000 series event on the China Tennis Tour. It features men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles, and women’s doubles categories.

Fok Qigang, the Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the event, emphasized the special significance of hosting this national-level sports event in Hong Kong. With over 140 athletes from various mainland provinces participating, the event allows citizens of Hong Kong to witness the talent of mainland players and aims to promote the sport of tennis in the region.

Bai Xilin, deputy director of the Tennis Management Center of the State Sports General Administration, and Yang Runxiong, director of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government, were present to show their support for the event. Following the opening ceremony, the first round of men’s and women’s qualifiers commenced simultaneously.

Mok Jun-yi, president of the Tennis Association of Hong Kong, China, revealed plans to host China Open Tour events in Hong Kong annually. He highlighted the importance of local players engaging with more seasoned competitors, emphasizing the platform that the Greater Bay Area and the mainland provide for Hong Kong’s players. Mok also stressed that hosting competitions and collaborating with mainland provinces will benefit the development of tennis in Hong Kong.

The China Tennis Tour, introduced by the China Tennis Association in 2020, encompasses four levels: CTA200, CTA500, CTA800, and CTA1000. The first two levels are geared towards mass players, while the latter two cater to professional players. The Hong Kong Open, which commenced on November 19, is scheduled to run until November 26, providing an exciting week of tennis action.

