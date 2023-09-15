China Tianpao and Zhejiang Provincial Swimming Team Form Strategic Partnership for Asian Games Success

Technology Empowerment Helps Zhejiang “Swim” Forward

Hangzhou, Zhejiang – As the Hangzhou Asian Games draws nearer, the Zhejiang Provincial Swimming Team is determined to achieve impressive results with the help of a strategic partnership with TEPOR. On September 15, the Zhejiang Provincial Swimming Team and China Tianpao Technology signed a cooperation agreement, providing the ace team with the “magic power” to overcome obstacles and excel in the forthcoming games.

The Zhejiang Provincial Swimming Team, with a remarkable 64-year history, has trained four Olympic champions and secured seven gold medals at the Olympic Games. Known for its exceptional talent, the team has clinched eight world championships, making it the leading swimming powerhouse in China.

China TEPOR, a strategic supplier of international sports shoes and apparel brands, is an established national fashion brand in its own right. With over 30 years of expertise in the manufacturing of sporting goods, TEPOR is perfectly poised to support the Zhejiang Swimming Team’s training needs. Lin Binhai, Vice Chairman of China Tianpao Technology, emphasized the team’s fearless spirit and their pursuit of breakthroughs, aligning perfectly with TEPOR’s commitment to quality and innovation. China Tianpao aims to leverage its technological innovation prowess to provide a “healthy, comfortable, and pleasant” sportswear experience for the Zhejiang swimmers, helping them conquer the challenges they face.

Wang Wei, Director of the Zhejiang Provincial Swimming Sports Management Center, expressed enthusiasm for the strategic partnership, which not only provides the team access to state-of-the-art sports equipment but also allows for deeper collaborations in talent development. Athletes will also have the opportunity to showcase the Tianpao brand on the field. Wang Wei stated, “In addition to training and preparing for competition, athletes can use high-tech sports equipment to fully relax their bodies and continue to bring glory to the country on the international stage.”

The strategic cooperation between China Tianpao Technology and the Zhejiang Provincial Swimming Team is set to last for one year. This collaboration further strengthens China Tianpao’s presence in the sports field, following their sponsorship of the Chinese Baseball Five-a-side National Team.

As the Zhejiang swimmers prepare to demonstrate their tremendous skills and showcase their fighting spirit in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, the partnership with TEPOR offers them the support they need to succeed. With state-of-the-art sportswear and equipment at their disposal, the Zhejiang Provincial Swimming Team aims to make a splash at the games and secure victory for their team and country.

Tags: swimming team, Zhejiang, Olympic champion, strategic cooperation

Editor: Bizhen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

