New York, July 28, 2022 – The phone call between the American president Joe Biden and the Chinese one Xi Jinping, after at least four months in which the two leaders do not hear from each other. But even before the contact, China pointed the finger up Taiwansaying that the reunification of the island of Formosa with the People’s Republic of China is a “sacred mission”.

A statement that does not come by chance, given the ongoing dispute over the trip that the speaker of the Chamber Nancy Pelosi would like to do in Taiwan. After yesterday’s announcement, Beijing immediately warned that there would be “serious consequences”. So much so that many parts of America have been advised against the speaker to go to Taiwan and the Pentagon itself has made it known that, in the case, it would have increased the forces in the Indo-Pacific area.

Reunification of Taiwan: a question of internal affairs for China

The Chinese armed forces promise “zero tolerance” towards the independence of the island considered an “inalienable” part of the People’s Republic. The Taiwan issue “concerns only China‘s internal affairs and there is no room for US interference,” said the spokesman for the defense ministry. Wu Qian in the run-up to the meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden.

This is a “dangerous” behavior, added Wu, speaking in the monthly virtual press conference of the American posture, which “will have a serious impact on relations between the two countries and the two armies, will seriously jeopardize the peace and stability of the Strait. Taiwan and will seriously increase the risk of a military confrontation between China and the United States. ” The People’s Liberation Army will not tolerate any secessionist “Taiwan independence” moves or interference from outside forces and will resolutely halt these attempts, while reunification “is a sacred mission,” Wu noted in response to the approval of the law on Taiwan. US Defense Authorization for Fiscal Year 2023 to Maintain Military Support for Taiwan.