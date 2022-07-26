Original title: China University Basketball League Men’s Division I National Finals kick off in Chongqing on July 29

The Organizing Committee of the event announced on the 25th that the 24th China University Basketball League Men’s First Division National Finals will be held from the 29th to the 31st at the Lepower Jiangnan Sports Center in Nan’an District, Chongqing.

The final national top eight—Guangdong University of Technology, Zhejiang University, Ningbo University, Chongqing University of Arts and Sciences, Tsinghua University, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Peking University and Taiyuan University of Technology will gather in Chongqing to compete for the national championship after three competition days. Launched an impact, and finally decided the first to eighth place this season.

It is worth mentioning that in the 2022 CBA draft that ended on the 24th, the Nanjing Tongxi team selected Wang Lanxi from Tsinghua University with the No. 1 pick, and Fan Huiliu of Ningbo University was selected by the Xinjiang Guanghui team in the third overall. In addition to Wang Lanxi and Fan Huiliu, among the selected players, Cao Song of Zhejiang University and Liu Jiaxin of Taiyuan University of Technology will also continue their journey to the national finals with the team, bringing fans the final battle of their college basketball career.

The China University Basketball League is hosted by the China University Sports Association, exclusively operated by Ali Sports, and co-organized by Kangpaisi Sports.