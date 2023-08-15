China Urban Children’s Football League Finals Kick Off in Kaiyuan City, Yunnan Province

Create a news article using this content

August 15, 2023 at 20:03 Source: Beiqing.com

On August 12, the 4th “China Football Development Foundation Cup” China Urban Children’s Football League Finals opened in Kaiyuan City, Yunnan Province. The opening ceremony was held at Yunnan Honghe Technician College. You Peina, director of the General Division of the Youth Sports Department of the General Administration of Sport of China, Ma Shuanyou, vice chairman and secretary general of the China Football Development Foundation, and Wei Di, chairman of the National Sports Schools Federation, attended the event.

At the opening ceremony, Ye Xingcheng, Member of the Standing Committee of the Kaiyuan Municipal Party Committee and Executive Deputy Mayor of the Municipal People’s Government, said: “Kaiyuan” is “open and inclusive, stable and far-reaching”. , I hope that all guests will come to Kaiyuan for a walk and visit often. Chairman of the National Federation of Sports Schools Wei Di delivered a speech on behalf of the organizer. He said: “I wish all the athletes can achieve results in the competition, play at the level, and compete with each other. They will continue to grow on this league platform and become excellent football teenagers. I hope that with everyone’s support and joint efforts, we will build an excellent National Children’s Football League platform and contribute more to the development of China‘s youth football.”

The league finals of this year adopts a tournament system, and 40 winning teams stand out from 751 teams in 14 competition areas in the preliminaries to participate, and the scale of participation is nearly 600 people. There are five groups in the competition, the U8 and U9 mixed men’s and women’s groups are five-a-side competitions, and the U10, U11, and U12 men’s groups are eight-a-side competitions. After 5 days of competition in each group, a championship will be produced and an award ceremony will be held on August 16. Kaiyuan City, Yunnan Province, as the organizer of the event, provided comprehensive competition service guarantee.

The China Urban Children’s Football League is guided by the Youth Department of the General Administration of Sport of China and the Chinese Football Association, supported by the China Football Development Foundation, and hosted by the National Sports School Federation. It is one of the highest-level and highest-standard children’s football competitions in China. It aims to build a platform for children to communicate with each other, enrich and improve the national children’s football competition system, cultivate football reserve talents, and promote the healthy development of Chinese football. The fourth league started in May 2023. 751 teams from 14 divisions across the country played nearly 6,000 games for three months, with nearly 10,000 participants. (Beiqing.com)

