China and the Czech Republic squared off in the 2023 World Baseball Classic and it didn’t disappoint! The Czech Republic got off to a fast start, thanks to run scored by Marek Chlup, Martin Muzik, and Matej Mensik. China fought back though and tied the game, thanks to a four runs scored in the seventh inning. Facing a deficit, Martin Muzik CRUSHED a 3-run homer in the ninth inning to help seal the victory against China.



21 MINUTES AGO・MLB・3:00