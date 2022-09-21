China News Service, September 20th. On the 20th, the Chinese Women’s Basketball Team announced the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup entry list. Yao Ming led the team, Yang Liwei, Li Yueru, Li Meng, Huang Sijing, Zhang Ru, Pan Zhenqi, Han Xu, Li Yuan, Wang Siyu, Wu Tongtong. 12 people including Dilana Dirishati and Jin Weina were selected.

In order to prepare for this competition, this year’s Chinese women’s basketball team has been training in Qingyuan, Guangdong since May. During this period, it has overcome the initial unevenness of personnel caused by the epidemic, the lack of high-level competition in the long-term closed training camp, injuries and two main players. Due to unfavorable factors such as the late return of the team members, the training tasks of domestic training and overseas training were finally completed as planned. It is reported that the Chinese women’s basketball team arrived in Sydney on September 10 for the final sprint for the World Cup.

After fully considering the characteristics of opponents, position needs, injuries and other factors, the Chinese women’s basketball team finally determined the list of 12 players. This year’s Women’s Basketball World Cup has gathered strong players. In the latest world rankings released by FIBA, the Chinese women’s basketball team ranks seventh.

The current Women’s Basketball World Cup will be held in Sydney, Australia from September 22 to October 1. The Chinese women’s basketball team is divided into Group A, along with the United States, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, South Korea and Puerto Rico. Teams from all continents. The first game of the Chinese women’s basketball team will be played on the 22nd against the Korean women’s basketball team.