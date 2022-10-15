Home Sports China Xiaohua broke into the WTA semi-finals Wang Xiyu: two links need to be improved – yqqlm
China Xiaohua broke into the WTA semi-finals Wang Xiyu: two links need to be improved

China Xiaohua broke into the WTA semi-finals Wang Xiyu: two links need to be improved – yqqlm

Original title: China Xiaohua broke into the WTA semi-finals Wang Xiyu: two links need to be improved

In the early morning of October 15th, Beijing time, Chinese women’s tennis player Wang Xiyu defeated Spanish player Pablo 2-0 (6-1/7-6(5)) in the women’s singles quarterfinals at the WT250 Cluj-Napoca Station. Rizas Diaz, advanced to the semi-finals.

“I think I played well today, but there are still many areas that need to be improved,” Wang Xiyu highlighted two aspects in an interview after the game, one is key points handling, and the other is self-confidence. “Through the game, I learned There are many things, and I see that there are still many aspects to be improved.”

21-year-old Wang Xiyu is currently ranked 59th in the world and is the No. 7 seed in this competition. In this match, she had the upper hand in both the first serve success rate and the first serve scoring rate, and she also sent three double faults while scoring an ACE ball.

“This game is a good exercise for me,” Wang Xiyu believes that Diaz is a very good player, and he has to work hard on the court to win a point, “What I do is keep Save the ball and play your tennis well,” Wang Xiyu said finally.

In the semi-final, Wang Xiyu will face Italian player Paulini, who is 26 years old and currently ranked 78th in the world.

