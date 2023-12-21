China Youth Football League: Seeing hope for a long time_Guangming.com

Second China Youth Football League Successfully Completed

The second China Youth Football League wrapped up this month, having achieved its aim to offer the broadest coverage, the highest level of competition, and the biggest social influence. The event, organized by the Ministry of Education, the State Sports General Administration, and the Chinese Football Association, provided a platform for young athletes from across the nation to come together and showcase their talents.

The league, which began in March and concluded in December, featured 18 age groups, ranging from primary school boys and girls to men’s U19, women’s U18, and women’s second league. A total of 2,101 games were held, marking a 45.6% increase compared to the first competition. The event saw participation from 484 teams and 10,584 players in the national competition stage, showcasing an increase in the number of teams and players involved.

“The China Youth Championship is open to all young people, giving every child the opportunity to participate in the competition and showcase themselves,” said Song Kai, director of the China Youth Championship Event Office and chairman of the Chinese Football Association. “The development of football in our country is also unbalanced and inadequate. It will take a long time to achieve success, but it is getting better and better every year. There are more and more children playing football every year. This is hope.”

For the first time, teams from Hong Kong and Macao participated in this year’s event, marking the expansion of the competition. The organizers have also shown interest in addressing the issue of early retirement from football, hoping to establish a complete local competition system and encourage participation among middle school students.

With an aim to promote the integration of sports and education, the organizers hope to create a platform for talented players to grow while emphasizing the importance of equal emphasis on cultural education and professional training.

The event also focused on honing the skills of young athletes and educating coaches on the tactical scenarios and principles of the game, thereby fostering a culture of continuous skill development and improvement.

Looking towards the future, the organizers are dedicated to identifying and rectifying any shortcomings while working towards securing sustainable funding to further expand the league’s reach and influence.

The completion of the second China Youth Football League marks a significant milestone, providing a platform for young players to thrive and paving the way for the future stars of Chinese football.

