China Youth Golf Team League: Exciting Group Matches Conclude with Strong Performances

China Youth Golf Team League Group Match Concludes with Exciting Results

The 2023 Ruge China Youth Golf Team League group match came to an end on the 11th of May at the Gionee Beijing Golf Club. After three rounds of competitive group matches, the Zhengzhou Sheng’an Shangpin Youth Golf Team, Zhuhai Huang Yonghuan Golf Team, Beijing Junior Golf Team, and others emerged as victorious. The white ball golf team and the East China High Cube team secured first place in their respective districts by winning all three games.

The Zhengzhou Sheng’an Shangpin Youth Golf Team showcased their exceptional skills and determination, scoring 15 points to secure first place in Area A. Notably, female players Sui Hao and Deng Xiaolei were standout performers, achieving an impressive 10 “birdies” (one under par) and finishing 10 under par. In Area B, the Zhuhai Huang Yonghuan Golf Team demonstrated their dominance by defeating the Chongqing Yihe Golf 1854 Team with a score of 17.5 to 0.5.

In a thrilling match in Area C, the Beijing Xiaobai team faced stiff competition from the First Champions League team. After the first two groups battled it out, the Xiaobai team took a slim lead of 1 point with a score of 6.5 to 5.5. In a nail-biting finish, the last group of young players from the Xiaobai team held their nerve, securing 4 points and ultimately leading their team to victory with a final score of 10.5 to 7.5. Meanwhile, the East China High Cube team triumphed over the Shanghai Lanji team, earning 15 points and securing first place in the D zone.

With the conclusion of the group matches, the knockout round is set to begin on the 12th of May. The competition for the top four places promises to be intense and captivating. In an exciting match-up, the No. 1 Sheng’an Shangpin team from District A will face off against the No. 1 East China High Cube team from District D. Similarly, the No. 1 Huang Yonghuan team from District B will go head-to-head with the No. 1 Xiaobai team from District C. Notably, this round marks a rematch between the two teams from last year. The winners of these matches will advance to the championship round on the 13th, while the losers will compete for third place.

The Ruge Inter-Team League, established in 2022, is a premier youth team event sponsored by the China Golf Association. The competition includes 16 teams with a total of 96 players from various cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Chongqing, Changsha, Zhengzhou, and more. This league aims to foster the development of young golf talents and promote the sport across the country.

As the knockout round approaches, golf enthusiasts and supporters eagerly await the thrilling matches and commendable performances that this tournament has consistently delivered.

