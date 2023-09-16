China’s First Match against India in Hangzhou Asian Games: Can They Start Strong?

China‘s First Match against India in Hangzhou Asian Games Begins on the 19th

The 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou will kick off on the 23rd, but the football group matches will start early. China‘s men’s football team will have their first match against India on the 19th in the Hangzhou Asian Games men’s football group stage. The match will take place at the Huanglong Sports Center Stadium.

At 7:30 p.m., the Chinese team will face the Indian team in what promises to be an exciting match. The games at four other venues, including Xiaoshan Sports Center Stadium, Linping Sports Center Stadium, Jinhua Sports Center Stadium, and Zhejiang Normal University East Stadium, will also begin simultaneously at 4 p.m.

The Chinese men’s football team has been preparing for the Asian Games in Hangzhou since September 2. The final list of 22 players to participate in the Asian Games has been released, including players such as Dai Weijun, Tao Qianglong, and Liu Zhurun. Overage players Liu Yang, Tan Long, and Gao Tianyi have also been included in the team.

In their preparations, the team held an open training session at the Greentown Zhongtai Football Training Base. They have been focusing on adapting to the weather in Hangzhou, developing a strong understanding among players, and improving their skills and tactics.

Among the 22 players, seven are from Shanghai Shenhua. These young players, all born after 1999, have shown great skill in cooperation and are expected to contribute significantly to the team’s performance. Zhu Chenjie, born in 2000, who serves as a defender, has already made a name for himself as the first “post-2000” player to score a goal in the national team. He was awarded the “China Golden Boy Award” last year.

Zhu Chenjie expressed his high hopes for the Asian Games, stating that they have been training and preparing for a long time. He emphasized the importance of quickly getting into the game state and achieving their expected results in the first match against India.

Tan Long, a 35-year-old winger and over-age player in the team, is considered the “spiritual leader.” With his rich experience, he aims to stabilize the team’s morale and help the younger players grow. Tan Long has been in excellent form this season, scoring 9 goals and providing 3 assists in 24 games for Changchun Yatai. He hopes to contribute to the team’s success and help them reach the finals.

The Chinese men’s football team is highly anticipated as many of its core players play prominent roles in the Chinese Super League. They have also gained valuable experience representing China in international tournaments.

In the upcoming match against India, the Chinese team will face a strong opponent. However, the team’s victory against the South Korean men’s Asian Games team earlier this year has boosted their confidence. The victory against the Korean team, one of the strongest teams in the competition, will give them an advantage in the tournament.

The Chinese team cannot overlook the Indian team, which is returning to the Asian Games after a nine-year absence. With several players starting for the Indian national team, they add a significant level of competitiveness to the squad. Historically, the Chinese men’s football team has a strong record against the Indian team, with 8 wins and 4 draws in their past encounters.

To create history in the Asian Games and qualify further in the knockout stage, the Chinese team must not underestimate any opponent. Although Myanmar and Bangladesh are relatively weaker teams in the group stage, India poses a strong challenge. The Chinese team’s performance against India will be crucial in determining their progress in the tournament.

