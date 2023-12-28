China’s ice and snow sports continue to write a new chapter in its inheritance

A few days ago, the launch ceremony of the 10th National Mass Ice and Snow Season was held at the Shougang Grand Platform, the competition venue of the Beijing Winter Olympics, marking the beginning of another ice and snow season in the “post-Winter Olympics” era.

In 2022, the Beijing Winter Olympics was successfully held. The Chinese sports delegation won 9 golds, 4 silvers and 2 bronzes. The number of gold medals and medals hit a record high, driving China’s ice and snow craze; as 2023 approaches the end of the year, China’s ice and snow craze continues unabated. , inherit the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics, maximize the use of the Winter Olympics legacy, and continue to write a new chapter.

Outsiders use the term “crazy ice and snow season” to describe Chinese people’s enthusiasm for ice and snow. Data from multiple platforms show that since November, the search popularity of keywords such as “skiing” has increased significantly. Not only in northern regions such as Xinjiang, Northeast China, and Inner Mongolia, but also in southern provinces such as Jiangsu, Sichuan, and Guangdong, indoor ski resorts are often full.

Traveling to a city for a date with ice and snow, event tickets become a direct reflection of the enthusiasm of “ice and snow fans”. In December, the Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup Beijing Station was held at the Capital Gymnasium, the Winter Olympics venue. Tickets ranging from 80 yuan (RMB, the same below) to 880 yuan were sold out in a short time, and many spectators came from other places to watch. race. Chinese team players Liu Shaolin and Liu Shaoang lamented, “There are so many spectators this time.”

The “second light” ticket-grabbing scene has become the standard feature for China’s national ice and snow team home games, and the craze for watching games has boosted industry development. “Ice and snow fans” spend more and stay longer at the event venue, and their enthusiasm for ice and snow gives the city a new vitality. Ge Jun, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau, previously said that after the Beijing Winter Olympics, Beijing has carried out more than 9,000 online and offline events, with more than 10 million participants, and the “cold resources” of the ice and snow industry are being transformed into “hot resources”. economy”.

With the launch of the 10th National Mass Ice and Snow Season, nearly 2,000 ice and snow events of various types will be staged across the country. According to a report, the scale of China’s ice and snow industry is expected to reach 890 billion yuan in 2023 and 1 trillion yuan in 2025, which is expected to account for one-fifth of the total output value of China’s sports industry.

While ice and snow sports are closer to people’s lives, this year is also the year for China’s competitive ice and snow to start again. It is the second season of the Milan Winter Olympics cycle. In a series of events held at the end of 2023, China’s competitive ice and snow is remarkable, injecting more confidence into preparations for the Winter Olympics.

China’s speed skating has made a significant breakthrough in the women’s event. At the World Cup in Beijing, Han Mei and Li Qishi won the silver and bronze medals in the women’s 1,500 meters. This was the first time in more than 20 years that a Chinese athlete had reached the podium of a world competition in this event. Han Mei also won bronze in the women’s 3,000-meter event, creating the best result for a Chinese athlete in a world competition in this event.

On the men’s side, Ning Zhongyan played steadily, winning two bronze medals in the 1,500 meters and 1,000 meters, and led his team to win silver in the short-distance team pursuit. Winter Olympic champion Gao Tingyu returned to the international arena after 21 months. Although he missed the 500m medal in Beijing, he won one gold and two silver in the subsequent Norwegian and Polish stations, declaring the “return of the king.”

The glory of short track speed skating continues. Ren Ziwei, Fan Kexin and other Beijing Winter Olympics champions have stayed on the court and their form remains undiminished; Liu Shao’ang, Liu Shaolin, Lin Xiaojuan and other famous players have joined, making the Chinese team more competitive. In the four events that have ended so far, the Chinese team has won gold medals, and the results in the relay events are particularly excellent, showing its profound overall strength.

China’s competitive landscape of “strong ice and weak snow” has quietly changed. This season, China’s performance in snow sports has been impressive. At the FIS Snowboard and Freestyle Ski Jump World Cup in Beijing, Su Yiming secured his first title of the new season with his 1980-degree forward foot turn. At the Genting Station of the Freestyle Skiing and Snowboarding U-shaped Field World Cup, Gu Ailing won the women’s final of the Freestyle Skiing U-shaped Field with high scores. In addition, China’s men’s quad bobsleigh and women’s bobsleigh won World Cup medals for the first time, and are expected to become new Olympic medal points.

Unfortunately, after Winter Olympic champions Sui Wenjing/Han Cong faded out of the competition, China’s figure skating successor force is slightly thin. Men’s singles Jin Boyang’s state is up and down; women’s singles players An Xiangyi, Zhu Yi, Chen Hongyi and others are far behind the international first-class level; the new pair skating combination of Peng Cheng/Wang Lei still needs time to adjust; ice dance is still weak. Moving from Beijing to Milan, while maintaining a stable output of advantageous items, the Chinese team also needs to check for leaks and fill in the gaps. (Guoxuan Hao Lingyu)