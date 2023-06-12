China’s Special Olympics delegation heads to World Summer Games in Berlin – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 12th. According to the China Disabled Sports Management Center, the Chinese Special Olympics delegation set off for Germany on the 12th to participate in the 16th Special Olympics World Summer Games to be held in Berlin from June 17th to 25th. . This is the tenth time for the Chinese team to participate in the Special Olympics World Summer Games.

The Chinese sports delegation to the Special Olympics World Summer Games is composed of 128 people, including 89 athletes, with an average age of 21 years old and the youngest 14 years old. Swimming, table tennis, tennis 11 competitions. The head of the delegation is Zhao Sujing, vice chairman of the China Disabled Persons’ Federation. China Disabled Sports Management Center stated that Chinese Special Olympics athletes will carry forward the Special Olympics spirit of “try bravely and strive for victory”, demonstrate sports skills, strive for good results, and demonstrate the development achievements of my country’s Special Olympics and the disabled cause and social civilization progress results.

This year’s Special Olympics World Summer Games has 26 events, and more than 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and more than 20,000 volunteers from 190 member organizations will participate. In addition, the city reception plan, athlete health plan, congress and other activities will be held during the games. The first Special Olympics World Games was held in Chicago, USA in 1968. In 2007, Shanghai successfully hosted the 12th Special Olympics World Summer Games.

It is reported that the Chinese delegation will arrive in the host city of Bonn on the evening of the 12th local time as planned to participate in relevant activities and start pre-match preparations.