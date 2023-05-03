Loading player

On April 30, Ding Liren of China defeated Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia to become the new world chess champion, and the first Chinese to win the title. And the world chess champion, Ju Wenjun, is also Chinese, who will defend her title against her compatriot Lei Tingjie in the Women’s World Cup in July. China is now the third country in the world, behind Russia and the United States, for the quality of its best chess players; and after the country has won everything over the past thirty years, even at the youth level, the government has already announced new plans to support these achievements.

China‘s successes in chess have to do with the desire to excel, not only for sporting purposes, in an increasingly popular activity as well as often associated, in its history, with political dynamics. However, these successes are the result of relatively recent efforts, given that in the years of the Cultural Revolution – the great movement of revolt and purge – China even went so far as to ban chess. Moreover, chess is even less popular in China than in China weiqi (the strategy board game also known as “go”, invented in China more than 2,500 years ago) and especially compared to xiangqian ancient game in the same family as chess, sometimes called “Chinese chess”.

Just for the spread of the xiangqi – which represents the clash between two armies and in which the pieces move on lines rather than on boxes – in China chess always remained in the background. Despite some evidence that something very similar to modern chess was already being played in the 19th century, their diffusion as a codified competitive practice only occurred in the second half of the 20th century. A chess federation was created in 1962 (in Italy, for example, it has existed for over a century) and was also established within the federation of the xiangqi.

However, it did not last long, given that in 1966 the Cultural Revolution began, which aimed to preserve the revolutionary ideology and eliminate every bourgeois, capitalist and Western element from the various spheres of society, including chess. In those years of prohibition people could be fined or arrested if found playing it, and it was even forbidden to own chessboards or manuals.

However, from the second half of the seventies – especially after Mao’s death in 1976 – chess began to be rediscovered, although it remained a minority compared to the xiangqi: the Chinese federation became part of FIDE, the international federation, and in 1986 it became independent from that of the xiangqi.

Meanwhile China He was working to establish itself worldwide: above all in the women’s field, where it assessed that due to less competition it was easier to emerge relatively quickly. You weren’t wrong: already at the end of the 1980s continental titles arrived (in a continent with many countries with a great tradition) and in 1991 the Chinese Xie Jun became world champion. Before Xie, the World Cup had only been won by Russian and Georgian chess players.

Also in the 1990s, while Xie continued to reconfirm herself as champion, the first Grand Masters (the most important recognition for a chess player, currently awarded to around two thousand people worldwide) established themselves in China.

In recent decades, while continuing to dominate in the women’s arena, China has also grown at the youth level, where in recent years it has won World Cups in every age category, from under 8 to under 20, and above all at movement level, as proven by the victories, in 2014 and 2018, at the men’s Chess Olympics, in which teams compete.

In China, where the chess federation dice to now have “about five million members”, and where chess is described as growing, albeit even less widespread than in the xiangqi, Ding’s victory will be used to accelerate the diffusion of the game, on which the government seems to want to continue focusing: already a few months ago it had announced a ten-year plan to increase the general diffusion of the game and above all to raise a new generation of chess players high level. Already now, however, eight among the hundred best chess players in the world they are chinese.

The Chess World Cup was covered a lot by the Chinese media and commented on the Weibo platform, and it is expected that Ding’s victory – a very reserved and measured guy – will also be exploited for political ends.

However, not everything is working out at its best when it comes to China and chess. First of all, as he told on The country Leontxo García, chess journalist, there are reasons to believe that chess, once seen as a way of emancipation through study, could end up withbe perceived as a practice that requires too much effort (to replace that in the study of scientific disciplines) and in which growing competitiveness makes it even more difficult to emerge.

The spread of chess is also slowed down by the difficulty of accessing dedicated platforms from China, such as the very popular Chess.com, and has been complicated by the pandemic, which for a long time has effectively isolated Chinese chess players from the rest of the world. In Ding’s case, to ensure that he could reach the Candidates Tournament (the eight-player tournament which leads to the World Cup) after a repechage following the disqualification of a Russian chess player in favor of invading Ukraine, the Chinese federation he had to arrange for him to play almost one game a day at the last minute, so as to allow him to meet the necessary requirements.

At the World Cup, after the games in the classic format, even several hours long, had ended in a draw, Ding won after the fourth play-off played in “rapid” mode, faster and more exciting to follow. He won with seconds to go and after taking a big gamble in a game that many predicted would end in a draw, like the previous three.

The recent World Cups have been exciting and with fewer draws than previous editions, even if marked by the absence of the Norwegian champion Magnus Carlsen, winner of the previous four editions. Carlsen did not return as he was not attracted by the format of the World Cup and not much stimulated by either the challenge or the rivals, and the very fact that Carlsen is considered the best in the world, regardless of who won the World Cup, could in its way represent a problem for China‘s chess ambitions.

