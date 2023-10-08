Hangzhou Asian Games: China Leads Technological Innovation

Hangzhou, China – The 19th Asian Games, the world‘s largest multi-sport event, is coming to a close today, with the Chinese team dominating the competition by winning nearly half of the gold medals. This marks the third time that China has hosted the Asian Games, and Hangzhou has left an impressive technological legacy for the host city and the country as a whole.

Aside from the sports venues and urban infrastructure upgrades, the most significant impact of the Hangzhou Asian Games is the integration of digital innovation and next-generation technology into everyday life. From the breathtaking digital torchbearers and 3D fireworks at the opening ceremony to the presence of robot dogs carrying discus to the athletics arena, the Asian Games showcased cutting-edge technology.

But it wasn’t just the spectacles seen on TV that impressed. Reporters covering the Asian Games on-site experienced firsthand the advanced technology that will shape the future. Hangzhou streets are dotted with public benches equipped with wireless charging coils, allowing people to wirelessly charge their phones simply by placing them on the seat. Electronic signposts provide automated directions, eliminating the fear of getting lost.

Another remarkable achievement is the installation of a 5G-A 10-gigabit network along the route connecting the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center and the Asian Games Village. This high-speed network, with speeds reaching up to 10Gbps, lays the foundation for the Internet of Things. In the Huzhou competition area, 5G self-driving minibuses are available for transportation. These vehicles are equipped with autonomous driving sensors like LIDAR and visual cameras, enabling them to accurately perceive their surroundings.

Furthermore, the Asian Games introduced the “Metaverse,” an immersive digital world where everyone’s avatar can freely explore the venues and even participate in virtual basketball games. The Hangzhou Asian Games presented a glimpse of the future, highlighting how these futuristic technologies will transform people’s lifestyles.

The slogan of the Asian Games, “Heart to heart, @Future,” perfectly captures the spirit of the event. Hangzhou has demonstrated to the world that the future is already here. With China aiming to lead in the latest wave of technological advancements, the Hangzhou Asian Games have solidified the country’s position as a trailblazer in innovation.

As the 19th Asian Games concludes, spectators and participants alike will remember not only the thrilling sporting events but also the remarkable technological advancements showcased by Hangzhou. The legacy of this edition of the Asian Games will undoubtedly inspire more cities and nations to embrace cutting-edge technologies in the pursuit of progress.

Publication time: 2023-10-08 09:11

Source: Yangcheng Evening News Yunshang Lingnan

Author: Zhao Peng, Zeng Xiao, Li Jiewen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

