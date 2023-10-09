China’s Tibetan Athlete Wins First Olympic Gold Medal for Plateau Runners: Opening Doors to New Possibilities

China’s Tibetan athletes make history by winning the first Olympic gold medal for plateau runners. Sister Qieyangshi, a grassland girl from Qinghai, secured the women’s 20-kilometer walking race gold medal at the London Olympics. She recently won another gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Sister Qieyangshi, whose name represents luck in Tibetan, started her race walking career by chance and became the first Tibetan Olympic gold medalist in China. Despite her success, she remains humble and focused on her journey.

Sister Qieyangshi’s achievement inspired many Tibetan athletes to join the team. Guo Kuizhijia, who was once a shepherd, became a race walker after learning about Sister Qieyangshi’s Olympic medal. He now appreciates the perseverance and beauty of race walking and enjoys the sport.

The governor of Haibei Prefecture, Qinghai Province praised Sister Qieyangshi’s determination and courage, stating that she has demonstrated the resilience of Tibetan girls to the world. The Olympic gold medal has raised new expectations for Qinghai sports and has shown the potential for more achievements in the future.

The head coach of the Qinghai Provincial Sports Work Team emphasized the significance of Sister Qieyangshi’s success in increasing the participation of Tibetan athletes. The team consists of talented individuals born at high altitudes with good physical fitness, making them suitable for endurance events. Their simplicity and ability to endure hardships contribute to their success.

The athletes, including Guo Kuizhijia and others, are currently training at the Qinghai Duoba National Plateau Sports Training Base. Their participation in altitude training will enhance their cardiopulmonary function, aerobic endurance, and hemoglobin levels. The coach emphasizes the importance of remaining grounded and not becoming complacent, encouraging the younger athletes to continue working hard and striving for success.