China News Agency, Qingdao, April 12th. As the finale of this season, the 2022/2023 National Figure Skating Championship kicked off on the 12th in Qingdao, Shandong. This event attracted dozens of top Chinese players to participate in the four events of men’s single skating, women’s single skating, pair skating and ice dancing.

It is reported that the 2022/2023 National Figure Skating Championship will last for two days and will be hosted by the Chinese Figure Skating Association. National Championship runner-up Han Wenbao and third runner-up David Dai will appear in the men’s single skating event. In the women’s single skating event, the National Championship runner-up and third runner-up Li Ruotang and Tong Ruichen will compete again, and Zhang Ruiyang and Chen Hongyi will also participate.

In the pair skating event, Zhang Siyang and Yang Yongchao, champions of the club league finals and national championships, and Yang Yixi and Deng Shunyang, who helped the Chinese team get two seats in the pair skating at the World Youth Championship next season, will participate.

In the ice dance competition, Chen Xizi and Xing Jianing, the champions of the Xinke National Championships, led the competition. Lin Yufei and Gao Zijian, the champions of this season’s Youth Championships, made their debut in the offline national competition after a long time.

At the opening ceremony, Shen Xue, chairman of the Chinese Figure Skating Association, said that this championship is the second offline figure skating event held in China after the new crown epidemic, and it is also the top figure skating competition in China. They can represent the competitive level of China‘s top figure skaters.

Shen Xue looks forward to selecting more outstanding players through this championship. At the same time, she also hopes to use the event to build a platform for communication, training, and learning, so that more people can understand and participate in figure skating and popularize ice and snow sports.

According to reports, Qingdao, Shandong is one of the first important cities in China to “Exhibit the North and the South”, and ice and snow sports are booming. The city has not only hosted a number of national high-level ice and snow events, but also cultivated outstanding athletes who have repeatedly achieved success in international and domestic ice and snow events. Qingdao athlete Li Wenlong won the silver medal in the men’s short track speed skating 1000m event at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Hu Yaojie and Cai Yaqun)

