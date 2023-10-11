China’s Track and Field and Swimming Teams Shine at Asian Games and Set Sights on Paris Olympics

China’s two major track and field and swimming teams performed exceptionally well at the Hangzhou Asian Games, with their sights set on the upcoming Paris Olympics.

In the swimming events, the Chinese team dominated the competition. Over the six-day competition, they secured an impressive 28 gold medals, along with 21 silvers and 9 bronzes. This extraordinary performance set a new record in the history of the Asian Games. Zhang Yufei and Qin Haiyang emerged as the standout athletes of the Chinese swimming team. Zhang Yufei won an incredible 6 gold medals and broke the Asian record in the men’s and women’s 4x100m medley relay. Qin Haiyang achieved a “hat trick” by winning three consecutive championships in the breaststroke events. His remarkable performance sets up an exciting showdown with British swimmer “Frog King” Peaty at the upcoming Olympic Games.

Zhang Yufei and Qin Haiyang’s outstanding performances were duly recognized when they were both selected as the most valuable athletes of the Hangzhou Asian Games, marking the first time in the history of the Asian Games that two athletes received this prestigious award. Alongside these two stars, veteran athletes such as Wang Shun, Xu Jiayu, and Ye Shiwen also impressed, while rising star Li Bingjie showcased her potential as a key member of the Chinese swimming team.

The Chinese swimming team’s success not only lies in their medals and records but also in their talent pool and scientific approach. With a strong and well-balanced age structure, expectations are high that they will challenge the world‘s top swimming teams, including the United States and Australia, at the Paris Olympics.

While the swimming events concluded on a high note, the Chinese track and field team also delivered outstanding performances. Traditionally, track and field events have been the “main battlefields” of the World Comprehensive Games and have always attracted significant attention. In recent Asian Games, the Chinese track and field team consistently won around 15 gold medals. However, at the Hangzhou Asian Games, they surpassed expectations by winning an impressive 19 gold medals, along with 11 silvers and 9 bronzes.

The growth of the Chinese track and field team can be attributed to their relentless hard work and continuous improvement over the years. Women’s throwing, sprint jumping, and walking events have experienced breakthroughs at major championships, including the World Championships and Olympic Games. Athletes such as Feng Bin in women’s discus, Gong Lijiao in women’s shot put, Xie Zhenye, Ge Manqi, Wang Jianan, Zhu Yaming, and Li Ling in sprint jumping events, and Xiong Shiqi in long jump, all stood out and claimed gold medals for China. The Chinese team also achieved success in road races, winning both the men’s and women’s 20-kilometer race walking championships, along with the mixed 35-kilometer race walking team gold medal.

While there were numerous highlights for the Chinese track and field team, there were also some disappointments. The end of the men’s 110-meter hurdles dominance, which spanned 37 years and saw China win nine consecutive championships, was a significant blow. In addition, China still has catching up to do in middle and long-distance running events, with only a bronze medal in the women’s 800m race to show for their efforts.

Overall, the Chinese athletes displayed remarkable performances at the Hangzhou Asian Games and showcased the indomitable spirit of Chinese track and field. As the crucial training phase leading up to the Paris Olympics, the Chinese track and field team successfully maintained their status as Asia’s dominant force. With the transition from older to younger athletes underway, the team has gained confidence and is addressing the issues highlighted at previous World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Moving forward, consolidating their position in traditional advantageous events, leveraging strengths, and tapping into the potential of emerging events will be the key factors determining China‘s ability to break through in Paris.