China’s Trampoline Team Secures Full Participation Seats at the Olympics

Original title: China’s trampoline team locks in full seats at the Olympics

Tianjin Daily (Reporter Liang Bin) The 37th World Trampoline Championships recently concluded in Birmingham, England. Chinese player Yan Langyu won the men’s online individual gold medal, and Olympic champion and Tianjin star Zhu Xueying won the women’s online individual silver medal. At this point, the Chinese trampoline team has secured two full participation seats for men and women in the Paris Olympics in advance.

In the women’s online individual final, Zhu Xueying completed a set of moves with a difficulty score of 14.4, scored the highest technical score of 17 points, and won the runner-up with 56.460 points. The 32-year-old British veteran Page completed a set of moves with a difficulty score of 15.8 and won the championship with a score of 56.680. The Chinese team composed of Zhu Xueying, Cao Yunzhu, Hu Yicheng and Fan Xinyi won the women’s online team championship.

At the Bulgarian leg of the Trampoline World Cup Series in October, Wang Zisai and Zhu Xueying won the International Sports Federation’s 2023 Trampoline World Cup annual men’s and women’s championships respectively, locking in a ticket for the Chinese team to the Paris Olympics in advance for men and women. At this World Championships, the Chinese team got another ticket for the Paris Olympic Games for men and women as they wished.

