Beijing News Sports | Reporter Kong Ning

On the afternoon of August 20th, Beijing time, in the quarter-finals of the 2022 14th U18 Men’s Volleyball Asian Championships that ended in Tehran, Iran, the Chinese Boys’ Volleyball Team lost 2-3 to the South Korean Boys’ Volleyball Team and missed the chance. The semi-finals of the competition, thus losing the qualification for the 2023 World Junior Championships.

The two teams competed fiercely in the first game. After 21 draws, the South Korean team seized the opportunity to win the first game 25-22.

In the second game, the Chinese team led 8 to 4, and the opponent tied at 14. The Chinese team led again with 20 to 17, but was chased to 20 by the opponent. After a hard fight, the Chinese team pulled back a game 25-23.

The situation is still fierce, the South Korean team won another game 25-22, and the Chinese team tied the game again with the same 25-22. In the deciding game, the trailing Chinese team tied at 9 levels. Unfortunately, the Chinese team lost a key opportunity. The South Korean team overtook 14-11. Although the Chinese team caught up to the last moment, the South Korean team still won the decisive game 15-13. Photo courtesy of AFC

