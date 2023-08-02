Home » China’s Women’s Football Team Eliminated as the Netherlands Upsets the United States in Women’s World Cup
Sports

China’s Women’s Football Team Eliminated as the Netherlands Upsets the United States in Women’s World Cup

by admin
China’s Women’s Football Team Eliminated as the Netherlands Upsets the United States in Women’s World Cup

Women’s World Cup丨Comprehensive news: China‘s women’s football team is out, the Netherlands overwhelms the United States to advance

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will have 4 games on the 1st. The Chinese team lost to England 1:6 in the final round of Group D. The dream of qualifying for the group was shattered; the Dutch team in Group E beat Vietnam 7:0, overwhelming The defending champion US team advanced to the round of 16 as the group leader.

The Chinese women’s football team suffered the biggest loss in the team’s World Cup history that day. In this game, England’s James scored twice and sent three assists. For the Chinese team, Wang Shuang entered the starting lineup for the first time in this World Cup. She scored a penalty kick in the 57th minute.

“We are not a particularly good role model.” Wang Shuang once choked up in the interview after the game, “I still hope that the children in the future can play more exciting football, and domestic coaches can really cultivate children who can play football, so that They will not be in such a mess when representing the national team in the future.”

In another match in Group D, Denmark beat Haiti 2-0 to advance to second place in the group.

In the third round of Group E, the Dutch team swept Vietnam 7-0, setting a record for the largest score since the start of the World Cup.

“From the time of preparing for the game, we were very sure that we could beat all our opponents in the World Cup. A year ago, we still had a big gap with many European teams, but we managed to catch up.” Dutch coach Jonke said.

See also  The Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee announced that Lu Chuan, the main creative team of the official film of the Winter Olympics, will be the chief director_Olympics_China_Winter Olympics

The U.S. team, also in Group E, drew 0-0 with Portugal, which was participating in the Women’s World Cup for the first time, and was robbed of the top spot in the group by the Netherlands. The US team almost stumbled in stoppage time – in the 91st minute, Portuguese striker Capeta’s shot hit the post.

After the game, Portugal striker Jessica Silva said: “This game will help us grow. People say we need a miracle to move forward. But today we proved that it is possible. Now, it’s time to look forward.” (Reporter Gao Mengyue Ran Yue Dongxing)

You may also like

Soccer World Cup: Brazil suffers shipwreck in preliminary...

Archery, for the fifth time Pernice is regional...

Japanese Table Tennis Star Ai Fukuhara Accuses Jiang...

Italy has been eliminated from the Women’s World...

Pilsen’s problem: missing Staňko’s miraculous interventions. Bulldog, who...

Speculations Surrounding Star Player Linda Caicedo and Injuries...

[Fototifo] Avellino-Chieti, friendly 2023-24 | Sports People

Argentina Faces Uphill Battle Against Strong Swedish Women’s...

Austria brings long-time team player Schiechtl

South Africa-Italy 3-2, scattered considerations – Sportellate

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy