China’s Women’s Football Team Eliminated as the Netherlands Upsets the United States in Women’s World Cup

Women’s World Cup丨Comprehensive news: China‘s women’s football team is out, the Netherlands overwhelms the United States to advance

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will have 4 games on the 1st. The Chinese team lost to England 1:6 in the final round of Group D. The dream of qualifying for the group was shattered; the Dutch team in Group E beat Vietnam 7:0, overwhelming The defending champion US team advanced to the round of 16 as the group leader.

The Chinese women’s football team suffered the biggest loss in the team’s World Cup history that day. In this game, England’s James scored twice and sent three assists. For the Chinese team, Wang Shuang entered the starting lineup for the first time in this World Cup. She scored a penalty kick in the 57th minute.

“We are not a particularly good role model.” Wang Shuang once choked up in the interview after the game, “I still hope that the children in the future can play more exciting football, and domestic coaches can really cultivate children who can play football, so that They will not be in such a mess when representing the national team in the future.”

In another match in Group D, Denmark beat Haiti 2-0 to advance to second place in the group.

In the third round of Group E, the Dutch team swept Vietnam 7-0, setting a record for the largest score since the start of the World Cup.

“From the time of preparing for the game, we were very sure that we could beat all our opponents in the World Cup. A year ago, we still had a big gap with many European teams, but we managed to catch up.” Dutch coach Jonke said.

The U.S. team, also in Group E, drew 0-0 with Portugal, which was participating in the Women’s World Cup for the first time, and was robbed of the top spot in the group by the Netherlands. The US team almost stumbled in stoppage time – in the 91st minute, Portuguese striker Capeta’s shot hit the post.

After the game, Portugal striker Jessica Silva said: “This game will help us grow. People say we need a miracle to move forward. But today we proved that it is possible. Now, it’s time to look forward.” (Reporter Gao Mengyue Ran Yue Dongxing)

