China’s Women’s Volleyball Team Prepares for Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament set to start in September

The FIVB has announced the list of participating teams for the Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament, which will kick off on September 16th. The tournament, held in Beilun, Ningbo, will see the remaining seven teams compete for two spots in the Paris Olympic Games.

A total of 12 teams will participate in the women’s volleyball event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. While the host French women’s volleyball team has secured a direct spot, the remaining 11 places will be awarded through three qualifying rounds and the world ranking in June next year.

The Paris Olympic Women’s Volleyball Qualifying Tournament will be held simultaneously in China, Japan, and Poland. Each station will have eight teams participating, and after a round-robin competition, the top two teams from each station will secure their Olympic tickets.

The Chinese women’s volleyball team is determined to secure their spot early on as they play at home. They will compete against the Serbian women’s volleyball team, Dominican women’s volleyball team, Dutch women’s volleyball team, Canadian women’s volleyball team, Czech women’s volleyball team, Mexican women’s volleyball team, and Ukrainian women’s volleyball team. During this year’s World Women’s Volleyball League, the Chinese team faced off against the top four teams, beating the Canadian and Dutch teams but losing to the Serbian and Dominican teams.

The roster of the Chinese women’s volleyball team remains largely unchanged from their registration for the World Women’s Volleyball League. The squad includes key attackers Wang Yunyu, Zhong Hui, Li Yingying, Duan Fang, Wang Yifan, Duan Mengke, Wu Mengjie, Chen Xiyue, and Du Qingqing. Secondary attackers include Yuan Xinyue, Yang Hanyu, Gao Yi, Wang Yuanyuan, and Zeng Jieya. The supporting players are Gong Xiangyu, Zheng Yixin, and Miao Yiwen. The team’s setters are Diao Linyu, Xu Xiaoting, and Ding Xia, with free agents Xu Jianan, Ni Feifei, and Wang Mengjie also making the cut. Notably, 18-year-old main attacker Wang Yifan, who recently won the championship in the U21 World Championships representing the Guangdong women’s volleyball team, has been named in the lineup.

Only 14 players will represent the Chinese women’s volleyball team in the tournament. Their first match is scheduled for 7:30 pm on September 16th against the Ukrainian women’s volleyball team.

The Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament promises to be an intense battle as these teams vie for their chance to compete in the prestigious Olympic Games. Volleyball enthusiasts around the world eagerly await the outcome of this exciting tournament.

